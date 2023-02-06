ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Northampton County Executive's request for health center bids imminent, potential local providers decline to comment

By Jeff Ward
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County Council member announces run for controller

A Republican member of the Northampton County Council of Commissioners announced Wednesday he is running for county controller. Commissioner John Cusick said he will seek the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s May 16 municipal primary election for the financial watchdog post. Cusick said he is not running for re-election to...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Berks County commissioner may be announced next week

READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said Thursday morning that he has been informed that judges from the Court of Common Pleas may be ready to announce their pick for the vacant commissioner’s seat early next week. The seat became vacant when Kevin S. Barnhardt...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Elections Board agrees to pay county employees working in the primary election

READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize regular compensation for county employees working in the Primary Election on May 16. Director of Elections Anne Norton said unlike the general election in November, primary election day is not a paid holiday for county employees. “So, for...
WFMZ-TV Online

Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.

U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
WFMZ-TV Online

Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warren County seeks to restrict truck, tractor-trailer traffic

BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners asked the state to remove sections of three county roads as available travel routes for truck traffic Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The New Jersey Department of Transportation governs and establishes permitted routes, width restrictions, length...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square.   Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and Democratic Populist candidate William Jennings Bryan, the property sold nearly a year ago to developer Par Holdings, LLC of New Jersey. The structure is set to be partially raised, reconstructed, repaired, and fully renovated once final approvals from the town are secured.   Owner Nelson Alves flanked by fellow partners Manuel Paredinah and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Councilman for Hunterdon County borough killed in workplace shooting

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)

Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County maintains top bond rating

READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced at the commissioner’s meeting Thursday morning that the county has maintained the top Moody’s bond rating. Leinbach said the county was recently contacted by Moody’s Investor Services for a bond rating review, which was being viewed as a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

