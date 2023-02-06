Northampton County Executive's request for health center bids imminent, potential local providers decline to comment

Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
Northampton County Council member announces run for controller
A Republican member of the Northampton County Council of Commissioners announced Wednesday he is running for county controller. Commissioner John Cusick said he will seek the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s May 16 municipal primary election for the financial watchdog post. Cusick said he is not running for re-election to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick to run for Republican nomination for controller
Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick will run for the Republican nomination for County Controller in the May primary election. Cusick is a former County Council president. He is not seeking re-election to council in favor of running for controller, the independently elected fiscal watchdog of county funds. He cited several...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Berks County commissioner may be announced next week
READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said Thursday morning that he has been informed that judges from the Court of Common Pleas may be ready to announce their pick for the vacant commissioner’s seat early next week. The seat became vacant when Kevin S. Barnhardt...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Elections Board agrees to pay county employees working in the primary election
READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize regular compensation for county employees working in the Primary Election on May 16. Director of Elections Anne Norton said unlike the general election in November, primary election day is not a paid holiday for county employees. “So, for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.
U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
College Hill’s Cattell Street poised to get safer for pedestrians thanks to $710K grant
Plans are underway to make a busy corridor safer for pedestrians in Easton’s College Hill. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation awarded Lafayette College $710,000 last year for improvements along Cattell Street. Easton City Council voted Wednesday to sponsor the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside, or TASA, grant for the college. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
District officials in Lehigh Valley speak out after Pa. school funding ruling
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What to do about school funding in Pennsylvania?. A judge says the current formula is unconstitutional and must change. After a year-and-a-half long trial and a 9-year-long lawsuit, the landmark decision came down on Tuesday. School districts are certainly looking at this wondering how they will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Warren County seeks to restrict truck, tractor-trailer traffic
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners asked the state to remove sections of three county roads as available travel routes for truck traffic Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The New Jersey Department of Transportation governs and establishes permitted routes, width restrictions, length...
WFMZ-TV Online
'What’s next for downtown Reading?' City, businesses want more vacant properties filled
READING, Pa. - Penn Street in downtown Reading, what do you think about it?. "We need to be able to set some definite timelines on different components of Penn Street,” said city council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. Is it an issue of the vibe of some of the businesses that...
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
LehighValleyLive.com
Bethlehem City Council denies Lehigh University a liquor license for new pub
Plans to open a pub on the Lehigh University campus were cut short Tuesday. Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to transfer a state liquor license to Lehigh University. CUC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lehigh University, was requesting the liquor license for the university center at 29...
Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square. Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and Democratic Populist candidate William Jennings Bryan, the property sold nearly a year ago to developer Par Holdings, LLC of New Jersey. The structure is set to be partially raised, reconstructed, repaired, and fully renovated once final approvals from the town are secured. Owner Nelson Alves flanked by fellow partners Manuel Paredinah and...
LehighValleyLive.com
Councilman for Hunterdon County borough killed in workplace shooting
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Police activity in Warren County closed borough building, schools sheltering in place (UPDATE)
Police activity Wednesday morning in Warren County closed a borough municipal building and led to a shelter-in-place order in one school district. Washington Township police said the department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. A person of interest in that incident lives in the township area but was later found outside Warren County, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County maintains top bond rating
READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced at the commissioner’s meeting Thursday morning that the county has maintained the top Moody’s bond rating. Leinbach said the county was recently contacted by Moody’s Investor Services for a bond rating review, which was being viewed as a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
PSE&G supervisor killed by former employee was New Jersey councilman
This was the second councilperson to die by gun violence within a week in the Garden State.
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters set to plea to Tobyhanna Twp. supervisors to allow company to answer calls
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Firefighters in the Poconos are pleading with Tobyhanna Township supervisors. They say firefighter injuries from over the weekend could have been prevented if the township would let its own volunteer department return to service. "Saturday, there were two house fires," said Ed Tutrone, the president of...
