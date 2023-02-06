Northampton County Executive's request for health center bids imminent, potential local providers decline to comment

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square. Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and Democratic Populist candidate William Jennings Bryan, the property sold nearly a year ago to developer Par Holdings, LLC of New Jersey. The structure is set to be partially raised, reconstructed, repaired, and fully renovated once final approvals from the town are secured. Owner Nelson Alves flanked by fellow partners Manuel Paredinah and...

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO