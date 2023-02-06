Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Whitfield Lovell: Passages Major National Tour Kicks Off in South Florida at the Boca Raton Museum of ArtDCA StaffBoca Raton, FL
Huzzah! The Florida Renaissance Festival is Back!The FleptDeerfield Beach, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
'Suspicious incident' leads police to elderly couple's home
A police investigation is underway inside an elderly couple's home in Riviera Beach. Neighbors say the couple, believed to be in their 80s, have had health issues.
cbs12.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
Police investigate woman found dead inside hotel room in Doral
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Doral.Police said responding officers arrived at the hotel on the 8700 block of 33rd Street, Monday at around 11:30 a.m., only to find an "unresponsive female inside one of the rooms." Detectives said the woman had apparent gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Maritza Ceballo-Henrique. She was 57.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene but determined she was dead. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
WSVN-TV
Nurses testify in trial of Hollywood Hills administrator charged in overheating deaths
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several nurses took the stand in the trial of the Hollywood nursing home administrator accused in the overheating deaths of nine patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Wednesday’s testimony in the manslaughter trial of Jorge Carballo came as prosecutors continue to introduce new evidence...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Airport Serial Car Burglar Charged in Miami Airport Thefts: Police
A man accused of being a serial thief who stole dozens of key fobs from rental cars at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is now facing over 100 additional charges for similar crimes at Miami International Airport, authorities said. Armando Martinez, 31, was charged Tuesday with 131 counts of burglary and...
K-9 incident has 2 PBSO deputies on leave amid use-of-force investigation
BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation into the actions of two deputies involved in the January arrest of a 30-year-old Belle Glade man who was bitten by a K-9 while being taken into custody. The deputies are on paid administrative leave...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
WSVN-TV
Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 1 dead in Margate
There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. That driver left three...
TWO DEAD IN BRIGHTLINE CRASH IN DELRAY BEACH
HAPPENED JUST AFTER 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 3:18 a.m. — Witnesses tell Delray Beach Police that an SUV was on the tracks as the southbound Brightline train approached. The train struck the SUV which — according to authorities — then hit a traffic light. The intersection of Lindell and […]
Click10.com
Police seek info after woman shot dead in Doral hotel
DORAL, Fla. – Homicide detectives were seeking information about a woman killed in a Doral hotel Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Wednesday. According to MDPD, Doral police officers found Maritza Ceballos-Henrique, 57, also known as Lisa Ceballos, shot dead just before 11:25 a.m. at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 8720 NW 33rd St., just off 87th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 French bulldogs struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver. “I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in...
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
WSVN-TV
Charges filed against 15-year-old boy for beating 9-year-old girl on school bus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The state attorney is moving forward with filing criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy, accusing him of beating up a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead. “It’s just sad what violence does to children nowadays, and it feels like an epidemic,” said the victim’s...
850wftl.com
High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus
MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police searching for 2 missing teens
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for two teenage girls. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located on 1705 Van Buren Street.
FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
Jupiter police are searching for one of two people who bailed out of a vehicle after striking a pedestrian late Friday.
2 killed in crash with Brightline train
Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said.
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
Comments / 0