Tamarac, FL

WSVN-TV

Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate woman found dead inside hotel room in Doral

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Doral.Police said responding officers arrived at the hotel on the 8700 block of 33rd Street, Monday at around 11:30 a.m., only to find an "unresponsive female inside one of the rooms."  Detectives said the woman had apparent gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Maritza Ceballo-Henrique. She was 57.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene but determined she was dead.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 1 dead in Margate

There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. That driver left three...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO DEAD IN BRIGHTLINE CRASH IN DELRAY BEACH

HAPPENED JUST AFTER 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 3:18 a.m. — Witnesses tell Delray Beach Police that an SUV was on the tracks as the southbound Brightline train approached. The train struck the SUV which — according to authorities — then hit a traffic light. The intersection of Lindell and […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus

MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Hollywood police searching for 2 missing teens

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a search for two teenage girls. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located on 1705 Van Buren Street.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

