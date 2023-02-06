Read full article on original website
Building constructed around 1890 faces demolition as part of $20 million project in Old City
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A building more than a century old on East Jackson Avenue faces demolition after a Knoxville developer said crews found the building would not be salvageable for a $20 million project that includes condos, a short-term rental space, a bourbon lounge and a restaurant. The project is named "Excelsior."
insideofknoxville.com
Demolition Planned for 115 East Jackson Avenue in the Old City
In this generation, 115 East Jackson Avenue was long home to Willow Creek Antiques. As reported in July 2021 by Knoxnews, the building was purchased by Jim and Lori Klonaris for $1.9 million. The article details the plans the couple had for developing a taller building on top of the current building. I spoke with Jim not long after the article appeared and he walked me through the basement, explaining that he felt the structure would support the ambitious project.
Rural Metro implementing extra training to expand services on House Mountain
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said it is implementing new tools and staff are undergoing new training so the organization can expand its options when responding to 911 calls on House Mountain. The mountain is about 2,000 feet tall, and its steep elevation can make responding to calls difficult.
Dolly-themed festival returning to Knoxville with new name
The third annual Dolly-themed festival is planned for the first weekend of June. The Old City Association is expanding its celebration to encompass artists, musicians, and do-gooders Dolly has inspired throughout her rhinestone-studded career.
wvlt.tv
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus. “The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.
Prescribed burns planned in Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Staff with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they are planning to conduct burn operations in around 925 acres of fields in the Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13, according to a release from GSMNP. They said the burns are expected to start Feb. 13...
Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Past
We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee. Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation. East Tennessee has many stories...
Stories from The Strip: How Cumberland Avenue's history could come full circle
Over the last century, Cumberland Avenue has evolved from an affluent neighborhood to a nightclub hotspot to The Strip. New developments may bring it full circle. Elizabeth Sims, Grace King (10News) Published: 10:08 AM EST February 8, 2023. Updated: 11:27 PM EST February 8, 2023. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The history of...
WBIR
Loudon Co. Schools working to build new school for grades 7-12
The school board said they are working to buy a property near First Baptist Church, from Hwy. 11 to Simpson Road.
UT presents three Austin-East students with admission offers, scholarships
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said admissions teams went to Austin-East Magnet High School on Wednesday to present three seniors with admissions offers, which included scholarships that covered tuition for eight semesters and mandatory fees. They said they gave admission offers and scholarships to Darius Jackson, Zakeyous...
10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.
Prescribed fire planned in Cocke County near Hot Springs, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prescribed fire is planned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wolf Creek Fields in Cocke County, according to the USDA. The project area is located approximately 7.0 miles southeast of Del Rio and 6.2 miles southwest of Hot Springs, North Carolina. The fire will burn approximately 51 acres, the USDA said.
Some Knox Co. parents advocate for more therapists in classrooms to help students with autism
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of students with autism attend schools across Knox County. A group of parents is pushing the district to include more therapists in classrooms to work with those students. So far, those parents say the district has refused. Sandy Bush is a mother of two and...
utdailybeacon.com
Burgers, books and balayage: 5 Black-owned businesses in Knoxville
Business is booming in Knoxville, and the city seems to grow every day. Despite historical and present-day barriers, Black-owned businesses are fortunately also sharing in that growth. Supporting locally-owned places has never been more important than now, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated – and continues to wreak havoc upon...
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
Mardi Growl set to return to World's Fair Park on March 4
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mardi Growl is set to return to downtown Knoxville in March 2023. The huge pet parade and party routinely brings out crowds of people dressed in their most extravagant costumes to match their pets' clothes. It is expected to return to World's Fair Park on March...
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
Knoxville laundromat offering to help lighten the load for struggling families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost one out of every five families live in poverty in Knoxville, according to the U.S. Census. Mustafa Freeman owns the Wash House Laundry Center, and he is hoping to lighten the load for struggling families. Freeman partners with a group called Laundry Love to offer...
wvlt.tv
New school coming to Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
WBIR
