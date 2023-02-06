ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideofknoxville.com

Demolition Planned for 115 East Jackson Avenue in the Old City

In this generation, 115 East Jackson Avenue was long home to Willow Creek Antiques. As reported in July 2021 by Knoxnews, the building was purchased by Jim and Lori Klonaris for $1.9 million. The article details the plans the couple had for developing a taller building on top of the current building. I spoke with Jim not long after the article appeared and he walked me through the basement, explaining that he felt the structure would support the ambitious project.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus. “The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Past

We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee. Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation. East Tennessee has many stories...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT presents three Austin-East students with admission offers, scholarships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said admissions teams went to Austin-East Magnet High School on Wednesday to present three seniors with admissions offers, which included scholarships that covered tuition for eight semesters and mandatory fees. They said they gave admission offers and scholarships to Darius Jackson, Zakeyous...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A house and garden show, A vintage Vols market and a Galentine's Day party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening this weekend! Meet the top home improvement, interior design and appliance vendors under one roof. You can also find unique art, jewelry and handmade products from local and regional artists at the Maker Market. The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and free for children under 12.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Burgers, books and balayage: 5 Black-owned businesses in Knoxville

Business is booming in Knoxville, and the city seems to grow every day. Despite historical and present-day barriers, Black-owned businesses are fortunately also sharing in that growth. Supporting locally-owned places has never been more important than now, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated – and continues to wreak havoc upon...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires

State documents obtained by WVLT News now outline the details of a manufacturing plant explosion in Sevierville on July 21, 2022. TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Mardi Growl set to return to World's Fair Park on March 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mardi Growl is set to return to downtown Knoxville in March 2023. The huge pet parade and party routinely brings out crowds of people dressed in their most extravagant costumes to match their pets' clothes. It is expected to return to World's Fair Park on March...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023

Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New school coming to Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
WBIR

KCSO unveils 'Project Lifesaver Program'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced the "Project Lifesaver Program" on Monday. The program is meant to help deputies respond quicker to incidents where adults or children with autism, Alzheimer's, or a similar disability may unexpectedly wander away. They said the program is meant to save lives and reduce the chance of injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy