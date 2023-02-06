ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

K2 Radio

Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year

A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
Wake Up Wyoming

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Property Owners Closer To Some Tax Relief As $50,000 Exemption Passes House

Property taxes soared in Wyoming last year, bringing the state a windfall from taxpayers at a time when they're facing record-high inflation for a variety of goods and services, including staples like eggs and butter. That pain has prompted...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming State Rep. Says No Truth To Ethics Complaint

An ethics complaint was filed Wednesday afternoon against state Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View, alleging that his status as a registered lobbyist in Wyoming, along with his occupation and source of campaign donations creates a conflict of interest for the lawmaker.
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

Joy Harjo wrote in her poem "Perhaps the World Ends Here," that "The world begins at a kitchen table.". She's right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray’s Declared Open Season On Election Equipment; Lawmakers May Have Hit Their Limit

Proposed legislation that would have given the Wyoming Secretary of State authority to question and revoke certain election equipment was stripped Tuesday morning. There were two important amendments made to the bill titled "Election Equipment – Federal Certification" by Secretary of...
