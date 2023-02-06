Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s part in Black history, traveling exhibit helps educate
OREM, Utah — The Utah Black History Museum is making its way around the state this month to promote an appreciation and understanding of Black history in Utah. Recently, its traveling exhibit made a stop at the Utah Valley University Orem Campus, on Feb. 8. At the university, gripping...
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Restaurants SO GOOD they should be franchised!
Southern Utah is home to some AMAZING restaurants, and here's a list of some that I think should become the next BIG franchise!. Yes, hibachi restaurants already exist everywhere, but SAKURA has to be the best! Here in St. George, they ALWAYS have huge wait times. And for good reason! The food is awesome and the experience is fun! Bring Sakura across the nation! It deserves it!
kslnewsradio.com
West Valley is Utah’s unsung city
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley is the second-largest city in Utah, so it makes sense that it holds many hidden gems. The city is home to the Maverik Center, Valley Fair Mall, the Westerner a seasonal drive-in theater and more. KSL NewsRadio is in West Valley to...
ksl.com
Utah teachers are teaching restricted topics, school board member says
SALT LAKE CITY — Near the end of a recent 13-hour plus State School Board meeting, board member Natalie Cline blasted Utah educators who feel "emboldened" to "proselyte their divisive, inappropriate and highly offensive ideologies to students of all ages." Cline's criticisms are related to a recently leaked Accuracy...
kslnewsradio.com
Return Utah helping those with career gaps to rejoin the workforce
SALT LAKE CITY — A public program is helping Utahns return to the labor force. This program was established by the government to fill vacant jobs in Utah and help citizens feel confident working again. Return Utah was announced in April 2021 as the first public program of its...
890kdxu.com
WOW! These Utahn’s CHANGED THE WORLD!
It's no secret... Utah is home to the MOST BEAUTIFUL landscapes and people. Utah is also the home of some of the WORLD'S GREATEST INVENTIONS! Like these:. I don't want to imagine what life would be like without TV. No Seinfeld, Friends, or The Office. No watching your favorite sports teams. Like right now... Watching Lebron James break the All-Time NBA Scoring Record in my bedroom! Shout out to Richfield local, Philo T. Farnsworth! The inventor of the TV. Life would not be the same without you!
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
ABC 4
Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?
Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Playground Safety Tips. Experts in Utah share some ways parents can determine how safe a playground is before...
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
kjzz.com
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
OnlyInYourState
People Used To Flock To This Tiny Utah Town To Mine Silver In Sandstone
There are small towns all around Utah with a unique history but one that is often forgotten is the history of Silver Reef. In the late 1800s, people flocked to this mining town to strike it rich. Unfortunately, however, this wealth didn’t last long and today, Silver Reef is a ghost town with a few attractions that are certainly worth checking out.
kslnewsradio.com
DWR implements emergency state-wide restrictions on shed antler hunting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Wildlife Resources has implemented emergency state-wide restrictions for shed antler hunting. These restrictions are set to help protect Big Game in Utah. The restrictions are effective immediately and will last until April 30. They are in place across all of Utah. DWR...
DWR institutes emergency closure of antler shed hunting season across Utah
UTAH — This year’s above-average snow totals have been a plus for many areas of Utah, but it hasn’t come without its downsides. Local wildlife continues to have problems trying […]
What Utah energy source did U.S. energy secretary call the ‘holy grail?’
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Utah on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She highlighted the nation’s — and Utah’s — vast potential for geothermal as a source of clean energy.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Lien: Stop Policing Utah Teachers
A bill introduced in the 2023 Utah Legislative Session will continue to censor curriculum. S.B. 55 will require that all teaching materials are posted online, reviewed by parents and voted on in a public meeting. This bill hurts Utah educators, placing them under a microscope that hinders constitutionally granted free...
890kdxu.com
POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?
Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week
The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
