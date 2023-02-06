ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s part in Black history, traveling exhibit helps educate

OREM, Utah — The Utah Black History Museum is making its way around the state this month to promote an appreciation and understanding of Black history in Utah. Recently, its traveling exhibit made a stop at the Utah Valley University Orem Campus, on Feb. 8. At the university, gripping...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Restaurants SO GOOD they should be franchised!

Southern Utah is home to some AMAZING restaurants, and here's a list of some that I think should become the next BIG franchise!. Yes, hibachi restaurants already exist everywhere, but SAKURA has to be the best! Here in St. George, they ALWAYS have huge wait times. And for good reason! The food is awesome and the experience is fun! Bring Sakura across the nation! It deserves it!
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

West Valley is Utah’s unsung city

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley is the second-largest city in Utah, so it makes sense that it holds many hidden gems. The city is home to the Maverik Center, Valley Fair Mall, the Westerner a seasonal drive-in theater and more. KSL NewsRadio is in West Valley to...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah teachers are teaching restricted topics, school board member says

SALT LAKE CITY — Near the end of a recent 13-hour plus State School Board meeting, board member Natalie Cline blasted Utah educators who feel "emboldened" to "proselyte their divisive, inappropriate and highly offensive ideologies to students of all ages." Cline's criticisms are related to a recently leaked Accuracy...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Return Utah helping those with career gaps to rejoin the workforce

SALT LAKE CITY — A public program is helping Utahns return to the labor force. This program was established by the government to fill vacant jobs in Utah and help citizens feel confident working again. Return Utah was announced in April 2021 as the first public program of its...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

WOW! These Utahn’s CHANGED THE WORLD!

It's no secret... Utah is home to the MOST BEAUTIFUL landscapes and people. Utah is also the home of some of the WORLD'S GREATEST INVENTIONS! Like these:. I don't want to imagine what life would be like without TV. No Seinfeld, Friends, or The Office. No watching your favorite sports teams. Like right now... Watching Lebron James break the All-Time NBA Scoring Record in my bedroom! Shout out to Richfield local, Philo T. Farnsworth! The inventor of the TV. Life would not be the same without you!
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Does Utah have the greatest snow on earth?

Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage …. A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Playground Safety Tips. Experts in Utah share some ways parents can determine how safe a playground is before...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
UTAH STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
SANDY, UT
OnlyInYourState

People Used To Flock To This Tiny Utah Town To Mine Silver In Sandstone

There are small towns all around Utah with a unique history but one that is often forgotten is the history of Silver Reef. In the late 1800s, people flocked to this mining town to strike it rich. Unfortunately, however, this wealth didn’t last long and today, Silver Reef is a ghost town with a few attractions that are certainly worth checking out.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

DWR implements emergency state-wide restrictions on shed antler hunting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Wildlife Resources has implemented emergency state-wide restrictions for shed antler hunting. These restrictions are set to help protect Big Game in Utah. The restrictions are effective immediately and will last until April 30. They are in place across all of Utah. DWR...
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Lien: Stop Policing Utah Teachers

A bill introduced in the 2023 Utah Legislative Session will continue to censor curriculum. S.B. 55 will require that all teaching materials are posted online, reviewed by parents and voted on in a public meeting. This bill hurts Utah educators, placing them under a microscope that hinders constitutionally granted free...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?

Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
UTAH STATE
Field & Stream

Utah’s Tiger Trout State Record Broken Twice in One Week

The state of Utah has announced a new tiger trout record. A fisherman named Fatu Katoa hauled the massive hybrid fish through an ice fishing hole on December 30, 2022. It edged out the previous record by a mere half of an inch. Katoa later released the trout back into Joe’s Valley Reservoir, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR).
UTAH STATE

