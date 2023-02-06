Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues trade tiers, Ivan Barbashev, and Ryan O’Reilly
Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline. Likely gone – or possibly re-signed? Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev (one report that he was told by the Blues he won’t be re-signed and would be traded but his agent tweeted the report was inaccurate), and Noel Acciari.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Yardbarker
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
Yardbarker
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
The Athletic's MLB staff recently published a piece in which they identified each club's best 'under-the-radar' move during the MLB offseason. Considering the plethora of moves the Chicago Cubs made, the train could have gone in any direction. The top names like Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon have to be...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Suggests Steelers Make A Shocking Cut During The 2023 Off-Season
The next month or so will be a critical time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to dig themselves out of a relatively insignificant cap salary hole. Some will be cut and others restructured in order to give the team the necessary financial capability to make moves in free agency, as well as sign their draft picks. Several names have been tossed around such as William Jackson III, Mitch Trubisky, Myles Jack, among others. It's anyone's guess as to where the organization will go, but there is no doubt that moves will be made. Some are highly anticipated, while there may be a couple surprises along the way.
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers Absolutely Screwed Steelers' Marcus Allen On Bizarre 15-Yard Penalty In Carolina
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended the 2022 season on a four-game winning streak that nearly saw them make an improbable playoff run. The streak started against the Carolina Panthers and despite jumping out to a big lead, a bizarre penalty that outraged virtually every Steelers observer and fan nearly derailed the run before it started.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OT Max Starks Assured Listeners That The Most Despised Player of 2021 Is An Emerging Talent
The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. They had some definite lows at the beginning and then some real highs as they nearly made the playoffs. There were also some surprises along the way. One of the biggest surprises had to be the improvement...
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers RB LeGarrette Blount blasted as 'cancer' but disputes former teammates' alleged comments
The Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room has not been free of drama throughout the Mike Tomlin era. Dating back to when he started in 2007, up until recently, the tension in the locker room has been reported on and in the public eye constantly. Recently, a running back who played for the team during this time period joined Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller on 93.7 the Fan to talk about his brief stint with Pittsburgh and spoke genuinely for maybe the first time regarding the reputation he had gained in the city following his departure.
Yardbarker
Cardinals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Royals
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. Misiewicz, 28, pitched for the Royals and Seattle Mariners in 2022 and was a combined 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 innings spread over 32 relief appearances.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton plans to take Russell Wilson off 'the high dive'
On Friday, newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a Russell Wilson plan that involved asking the QB to do less. "The two greatest allies for a quarterback are defense and run game," Payton said on "PFT Live," via Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. "We need to take him off the high dive the whole time. He'll need to be there six to eight times a game, though."
Yardbarker
Former All-Pro headlines potential departures for the Houston Texans
With new head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm, Houston hopes 2023 will be a turning point for the franchise. The Texans own the second and 12th overall picks in the NFL Draft, and Sportrac projects Houston to have the fifth-most cap space in the league. In the offseason, the Texans can free up more.
Comments / 0