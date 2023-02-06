ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss’ Manager Defends Paul Stanley: ‘He’s Not Lip-Synching’

Longtime Kiss manager Doc McGhee has come to the defense of frontman Paul Stanley, insisting that the singer is not lip-synching during the band’s concerts. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So he's not lip-synching,” McGhee declared in a brief interview with the Syncin’ Stanley YouTube channel. “He fully sings. It's enhanced. It's just part of the process to make sure that everybody hears the songs the way they should be sang to begin with. Nobody wants to hear people do stuff that's not real, that's not what they came to hear.”
The Independent

‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
extratv

Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2023

Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!. Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon. In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play...
Loudwire

Mick Fleetwood Plays Christine McVie Song at 2023 Grammys Tribute With Sheryl Crow + Bonnie Raitt

One of the biggest losses in the music world over the past year was the death of Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter-keyboardist and pianist Christine McVie. Though the tributes flowed after her death in late November of 2022, the GRAMMYS provided a perfect platform to pay tribute to her musical legacy, with McVie's longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood joining Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a performance of "Songbird" during the In Memoriam segment.
ScreenCrush

Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World, Part II’ Is Finally Here

Mel Brooks hasn’t made a film since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It. Since then he’s made several Broadway shows based on his hits, and he was also, like, in his mid-90s, which tends to slow a person down just a little bit. Now, at long last, the comedy legend behind so many of our favorite movies has finally returned with ... a TV show! Look, we’ll take what we can get at this point.
Fortune

Ozzy Osbourne says goodbye to his touring days in a heart-wrenching note to fans

Ozzy Osbourne has has cancelled all upcoming concerts due to his physical condition. Ozzy Osbourne, the Godfather of Heavy Metal, says his days on the road are over. In a Twitter post Thursday, the madman of metal said he is physically unable to withstand the impact of tour-related travel and has cancelled all upcoming concerts.
Loudwire

Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’

While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy