California State

Fortune

Silvergate at center of DOJ fraud investigation for hosting FTX and Alameda accounts

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on Dec. 22, 2022. The criminal investigation that has enveloped the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to spread its scope. Prosecutors in the Justice Department are reportedly investigating Silvergate, a crypto-focused bank, for hosting accounts connected to FTX’s disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, according to Bloomberg.
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
marketscreener.com

U.S. judge rejects new bail conditions for FTX founder Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and...
US News and World Report

FTX's Bankman-Fried, Prosecutors Reach Deal Over Contact With Employees

NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors that would let him contact some current or former employees of cryptocurrency companies he once controlled, even as he accepts other restrictive bail conditions. In a letter to the judge overseeing the former billionaire's criminal fraud...
marketscreener.com

Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
marketscreener.com

Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
AUSTIN, TX
marketscreener.com

Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments. Nigerians were due to turn in old 1,000, 500 and 200 naira banknotes in...
marketscreener.com

Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com

Ukraine to use all international legal means to bring Putin to justice over MH17

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will use all international legal mechanisms to try to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over east Ukraine in 2014, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Wednesday. "The difficulty of obtaining evidence and functional immunity do...

