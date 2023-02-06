Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Silvergate at center of DOJ fraud investigation for hosting FTX and Alameda accounts
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on Dec. 22, 2022. The criminal investigation that has enveloped the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to spread its scope. Prosecutors in the Justice Department are reportedly investigating Silvergate, a crypto-focused bank, for hosting accounts connected to FTX’s disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, according to Bloomberg.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Rep. George Santos was paid by a company the SEC called a 'classic Ponzi scheme' but never disclosed the payments as a candidate, report says
Rep. George Santos said he left Harbor City in March 2021, but a lawyer reviewing the firm said he was paid after that date and didn't disclose it.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
marketscreener.com
U.S. judge rejects new bail conditions for FTX founder Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and...
US News and World Report
FTX's Bankman-Fried, Prosecutors Reach Deal Over Contact With Employees
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors that would let him contact some current or former employees of cryptocurrency companies he once controlled, even as he accepts other restrictive bail conditions. In a letter to the judge overseeing the former billionaire's criminal fraud...
marketscreener.com
Investors' reactions to Biden's State of the Union speech
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Following are reactions from analysts and investors to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to lift the debt ceiling and support tax policies that are friendlier to middle class Americans. In his first address to a joint...
CNBC
Lawyers and advisors in FTX bankruptcy have billed nearly $20 million for 51 days of work
FTX's top bankruptcy, legal and financial advisors have billed the company more than $19.6 million in fees for work done in 2022, according to Tuesday bankruptcy court filings. More than $10 million of that was for work done in November 2022, as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire entered bankruptcy protection in...
Founder of Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency fraud scheme gets 8 years in prison
Randall Crater founded Las Vegas-based My Big Coin Pay Inc., offering virtual payment services through a fraudulent digital currency, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said.
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
marketscreener.com
Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments. Nigerians were due to turn in old 1,000, 500 and 200 naira banknotes in...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
Ukraine to use all international legal means to bring Putin to justice over MH17
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will use all international legal mechanisms to try to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over east Ukraine in 2014, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Wednesday. "The difficulty of obtaining evidence and functional immunity do...
Comments / 0