Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect Arrested In New Tampa Murder Of Young Pregnant Mother
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested the suspect wanted for killing a mother in New Tampa last month. Through investigative means, detectives identified Billy Adams, 25, as the suspect in the homicide. He was arrested today, February 8, 2023. The arrest comes nine
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Tampa rapper recently acquitted of murder accused of killing pregnant mother
The Tampa Police Department arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for killing a mother in New Tampa in January.
‘Unimaginable’: Florida rapper recently acquitted of double murder arrested for killing pregnant mom, police say
A man who was recently acquitted of double murder was arrested Wednesday for killing a mother in New Tampa, the Tampa Police Department said.
pasconewsonline.com
Deputy cadet arrested for grand theft in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a recent cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives were notified of some possible...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in west Hillsborough County on Tuesday. According to deputies, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center received a call about a shooting. When deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, 4700
Manatee middle school student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Manatee County middle school student was arrested Wednesday after authorities said they threatened a school shooting.
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
Missing-Endangered Teen Out Of Tampa Located And Is Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Deputies were able to locate 15-year-old Karina Perez, and she is now safe and being cared for. “We appreciate the public’s help in the search,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were looking for a missing juvenile who could be endangered. On
Search of Truck Driven by Shooting Suspect Reveals Guns and Drugs
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about Alex Michael Greene, 21, who was killed by a Lakeland Police captain following a chase through Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, a car-jacking, and an attempt to run over the LPD captain. Greene was under investigation by the Lakeland...
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 Suspects Who Burglarized, Stole Pickup Truck In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened early Monday morning in the Copper Ridge neighborhood off of North Campbell Road in Lakeland. Investigators say two suspects burglarized a vehicle and found a key fob inside of
villages-news.com
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl
A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
Lansing Daily
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Florida mass shooting suspect leads police on chase, killed after carjacking
Police in Florida shot and killed a 21-year-old man suspected in a drive-by shooting that wounded 11 men after he led officers on a chase and attempted to carjack a vehicle.
Jury verdict split on Hillsborough man facing prison time for voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face prison time after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty on one of two charges against him. Nathan Hart of Gibsonton faced one count of false swearing for stating he was an...
Have you seen Karina? Hillsborough deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Karina Perez?. Deputies in Hillsborough County say they are searching for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Tampa. She could be endangered. At around 1:30 p.m., Perez was seen leaving her home on West Nome Street wearing a black...
Tampa Nightclub Killer Who Date Raped, Tortured Two Gay Men In 2003 Asks For Death Sentence
Steven Lorenzo pleaded guilty to the brutal 2003 date-rape killings of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz. He's asked to be sentenced to death because the conditions are more to his liking. A Florida man who admitted to killing and torturing two men he’d met at a nightclub two decades ago...
Manhunt continues for suspect in deadly Hillsborough County carjacking
"Everybody got hurt," Hanna recalled. "My customers got scared."
Hialeah man arrested in connection to deadly Wesley Chapel shootout
A 38-year-old Hialeah man was arrested for his alleged connection to a deadly shootout with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Saturday morning.
Fox News
959K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3