Pinellas County, FL

Deputy cadet arrested for grand theft in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a recent cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives were notified of some possible...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl

A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
DUNEDIN, FL
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops

A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told … Read more
TAMPA, FL
