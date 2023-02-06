Read full article on original website
Related
19thnews.org
In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges
We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
Florida Legislators File Bill Requiring the Use of a Smoke Evacuation System During Surgical Procedures
Last week, state Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, and state Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, filed a bill to require the use of a smoke evacuation system during any surgical procedure likely to generate surgical smoke. In addition to the danger to health care workers, surgical smoke can cause cancer cells to...
Judge rules against DeSantis' request for minors to undergo 'mental examinations' in transgender coverage lawsuit
DeSantis and his allies have taken a number of steps to curtail gender-affirming treatment.
fox35orlando.com
Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
click orlando
Florida AG Moody dismisses appeal blocking DNA testing for Tommy Zeigler
ORLANDO, Fla. – The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Monday voluntarily dismissed an appeal meant to block DNA testing for William “Tommy” Zeigler, a 77-year-old man convicted of killing four people in 1975. A notice of voluntary dismissal filed at the Florida Supreme Court...
villages-news.com
We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida
On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
floridianpress.com
Frost Calls Florida's 'Constitutional Carry' Bill 'Disgraceful'
Florida Republicans have proposed a "Constitutional Carry" bill that would allow gun owners to permitless carry a firearm in the state. With Republicans supporting the bill, Democrats have chided the legislation. In an exclusive interview with The Floridian, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) called the bill "disgraceful." "It's disgraceful. It's horrible,"...
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
fox35orlando.com
Florida details emergency response to influx of migrants attempting to enter state
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) on Wednesday released additional details about how the state is responding to what Gov. Ron DeSantis has called an "alarming" influx of migrants attempting to enter Florida illegally. It comes a month after DeSantis issued an executive order activating the...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9
NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major regional hospital system based in northern Florida resumed seeing patients at its clinical practices on Monday, days after a security problem forced it to take its IT network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was still being forced to use paper documentation, and non-emergency...
floridapolitics.com
Florida mom launches ‘Privacy. Period!’ campaign to block menstrual cycle reporting requirements
'Requiring disclosure about periods to athletic departments is a complete overstep and violation of privacy.'. UPDATE: The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the health forms student athletes must complete to participate in high school sports. The materials for the emergency meeting, which will be held virtually, show an updated version of the forms, which do not include questions about the student’s menstrual cycle. The new version will be up for a vote, which goes against prior recommendations from the FHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
Florida “Constitutional Carry” Gun Bill Approved Amid Crossfire
A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law,
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill
By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
First of Ron DeSantis’ Florida Voter Fraud Trials Ends With Jury Split
After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
NBC Miami
PolitiFact: Is Florida's Water ‘Dirtier' Under DeSantis? Here's What the Data Shows
The early days of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term are brimming with news about water. In DeSantis' inaugural address Jan. 3, the Republican governor touted his investments to improve the state's water quality, and he promised that millions more will come in the next legislative session. Democratic state lawmakers...
Comments / 0