ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 82

Michael Bailey
2d ago

times were good under the Trump administration. all this inflation, high gas prices, weak world standings, socialism, spy balloon flying over,all bidens fault. only the morons in this country believe his lies,all 81.2 million.

Reply(5)
32
hammer of the heretic
2d ago

I've lost around $300k so far in his first term just in my retirement account. no telling how much I've lost due to all the higher prices with inflation. considering how disastrous his international policies have been with a Taliban controlled Afghanistan, Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting lives lost, the spying by China, and that we stand in the brink of WW3 and nuclear annihilation, I'd say he's been an abject failure all around.

Reply(4)
21
Leroy W Schoch
2d ago

it should be scary for democrats since it was all the democratic party alone passing trillions of dollars in stimulus packages, way to go Biden

Reply
16
Related
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near

President Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a physical later this month after previously missing the exam two months in a row, RadarOnline.com can confirm.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed the news on Wednesday during her daily press briefing.According to Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s physical is scheduled for February 16 and the results of the exam will be released to the public later that day.“I know folks are wondering why it hasn't happened yet,” she explained Wednesday. “This was literally a matter of scheduling around what has been an incredibly busy schedule for the president the past several months,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Money

Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll

There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
OK! Magazine

'I'm Not Doing That': Kamala Harris Refuses To Take A Knee Alongside President Joe Biden For NBA Photo-Op

A photo-op at a White House event honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team took an amusing turn when Vice President Kamala Harris refused to mimic Joe Biden's playful pose. While gathering for the picture, Biden dropped to one knee and made a thumbs up gesture to the camera, causing Harris to laugh and exclaim, "I'm not doing that!"Instead, the 58-year-old politician opted to stand between Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry as she smiled for the snapshot. The duo hosted the event for the team to celebrate their athletic efforts after winning four championships in eight years.JOE BIDEN ACCIDENTALLY REFERS...
OAKLAND, CA
Fox News

Fox News

959K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy