Art Stars at the Grammys as Refik Anadol’s Designs Appear on Stage and a Nam June Paik Piece Is Referenced
Last night’s Grammy Awards featured two notable art-related elements: designs by Refik Anadol and a prominent allusion to a work by Nam June Paik. At the awards show, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Beyoncé broke an industry record for the most Grammys won in the show’s history. Meanwhile, stadium-filling artists like Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Harry Styles were present to accept their awards against a stage design produced by Anadol, an ascendant media artist. Drawing from Anadol’s digital art series “Machine Hallucinations,” these visuals were shown on screens mounted to the stage of the newly unveiled Crypto.com Arena in...
Upworthy
Artist creates intricate landscapes within antique suitcases and they are mindblowing
Traveling is undeniably a beautiful way to witness the magnificent landscapes of the world. We often feel like capturing these beautiful sceneries in a box and looking at them forever. If we could have that option, we would do that without a doubt. Kathleen Vance, an Environmental Artist, does that exactly. Her Traveling Landscapes series was inspired by ideas regarding personal land preservation and how the rushed pace of travel might be reduced to a moment of relaxation. She uses it to make small landscapes inside antique suitcases and trunks, per My Modern Met.
Largest ever collection of Vermeer paintings unveiled in blockbuster show
For the next four months, Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum is playing host to the biggest Vermeer exhibition of this, or any other, lifetime.
At Zona Maco, Sculptures Made In Collaboration with Fungi Shine
Since last month’s premiere of HBO’s television adaptation of video game The Last of Us, there’s been a seemingly endless fascination with fungi and how they might prove to bring about a deadly pandemic. (The Wall Street Journal’s science section even reported out an article about the topic.) And in the art world, mushrooms have seen a rise since the 2017 publication of anthropologist Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing’s The Mushroom at the End of the World: The Possibility of Life in Capitalist Ruins, as explored in an issue dedicated to Bio Art by Art in America. It would come as no surprise,...
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition
Some art lovers make it a mission to visit and view as many works as possible by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Starting Friday, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is making their lives a whole lot easier.A blockbuster exhibition at the Netherlands' national museum of art and history brings together 28 of Vermeer's paintings from seven countries around the world. Not bad considering only 37 paintings are generally ascribed to the artist who lived from 1632-1675 in the city of Delft.Never before have so many Vermeer works been put on show together in a single exhibition. Seven of the paintings...
Jewish family sues NYC’s Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
French City’s Mayor Calls on Madonna to Loan Long-Lost Painting
The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War...
A Rare Chandelier by Alberto Giacometti, Bought for $300, Is Set to Make Millions at Auction
It’s the story every antique store sleuth hopes to star in: a curious object, purchased for a pittance, reveals itself as the work of a blue-chip artist. In the 1960s, an eagle-eyed customer bought a chandelier for £250 at a London shop, and later learned it is one of the few lighting fixtures made by famed Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti. The chandelier, which dates to the 1940s, will appear at Christie’s next month. The house has said it may even bring in more money than a similar piece that sold in 2018 for roughly $9.3 million. Sculptures by Giacometti, who died in 1966, are...
Mystery as generous local gifts priceless Picasso artwork to museum
A Picasso painting has left museum staff baffled after it was mysteriously donated to them. It was given to an art charity by a local from Reading, who wanted to give something back to the town.
France 24
Rarely seen Klimt painting returns to Austria after 60 years
"Water Serpents II," which depicts nymphs grappling with a red serpent, was completed in 1907 during Klimt's so-called golden period, when he embraced the gold-leaf techniques he is known for today. But unlike many of his other works it has rarely been seen, last exhibited in the Austrian capital in...
The husband-and-wife forgers who fooled the art market — and made millions
Wolfgang and Helene Beltracchi's forgeries infiltrated museums, auction houses and private collections. A decade after their conviction, psychoanalyst Jeannette Fischer asks: Why did they do it?
Frank Dorrey’s Pop Culture-Laden Art Has Been Catching the Eyes of Greats
A white cloud of smoke engulfs Frank Dorrey when he picks up my video call. The artist is sitting in a lamp-lit room, with– what I’m assuming is – a joint in one hand while a black hoodie and beanie cloaks his face. “It’s cold here,” he...
U.S. Prosecutors Investigate Russians’ Art Buys, Jenny Moore Joins Montana Art Group, and More: Morning Links for February 2, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. US prosecutors have subpoenaed auction houses, including Sotheby’s and Christie’s, as part of an effort to track artworks that sanctioned Russians could use to evade sanctions, Bloomberg reports. Among the high-profile art patrons reportedly named in the subpoenas are Viktor Vekselberg and Roman Abramovich; they have not been accused of wrongdoing, nor have the auction firms. Meanwhile, police in Russia confiscated work from an anti-war exhibition in St. Petersburg by artist Elena Osipova, saying that the materials “possibly contain false information about the Russian armed forces,” the AFP reports. Under a new law in the country, publishing information about...
Richard Avedon, Truman Capote and the brutality of photography
This article was originally published on The Conversation. What obligation does a portrait photographer have to their subject? Is it their duty to cast that person in the best light, or the most revealing light?. As chief curator at the University of Arizona's Center for Creative Photography, I have worked...
‘A punch in the face’ – Action, Gesture, Paint: Women Artists and Global Abstraction 1940-70 review
The idea is great: an exhibition of female abstract painters from the 1940s to the early 70s. Subtitled Women Artists and Global Abstraction, this show is intended, if not to overthrow the canon, then to revise the story: much of it is derived from abstract expressionism, in which the role of female artists has been consistently downplayed.
Mexico City Galleries Show There’s Still Much to Be Explored When It Comes to Figuration
Much has been written about the state of figurative painting today—that much of it has come to a standstill, forming a style of its own, “zombie figuration,” as ARTnews termed it in 2020. Generally speaking, it’s hard to argue with that sentiment, especially when it comes to the kind of figurative painting that continues to dominate most art fairs, where it proves especially salable. And so, ahead of the opening of the Zona Maco art fair, I was pleasantly surprised to see two exceptional shows of figurative sculpture on Tuesday night in Mexico City. The first, by Clotilde Jiménez, is located...
Ai Weiwei launches new exhibit, says still trying to understand studio demolitions
Dissident artist Ai Weiwei on Monday said the Chinese state's razing of his studios still fails to make "any sense" to him, as he launched his first design-focused exhibition, due to open in London in April. "Still it doesn't make any sense why they have to do it... they just wanted to do something to punish me," he told the launch of his Making Sense exhibition in a pre-recorded interview from his studio in Portugal.
Pace Gallery Takes Exclusive Representation of John Wesley Estate a Year After His Death
The estate of John Wesley, the artist whose Pop-like paintings accrued a loyal following, will now be exclusively represented by Pace, one of the world’s top galleries, with spaces in eight cities. For 27 years, Wesley had been represented by New York’s Fredericks & Freiser gallery, which will no longer list him on his roster. Still, Pace said the Wesley estate’s new representation would be done “in association” with Fredericks & Freiser. The move to Pace will also see the Wesley estate sever its relationship with London’s Waddington Custot gallery. Pace is now planning to take Wesley’s art to Frieze Los Angeles,...
