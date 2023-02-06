To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. US prosecutors have subpoenaed auction houses, including Sotheby’s and Christie’s, as part of an effort to track artworks that sanctioned Russians could use to evade sanctions, Bloomberg reports. Among the high-profile art patrons reportedly named in the subpoenas are Viktor Vekselberg and Roman Abramovich; they have not been accused of wrongdoing, nor have the auction firms. Meanwhile, police in Russia confiscated work from an anti-war exhibition in St. Petersburg by artist Elena Osipova, saying that the materials “possibly contain false information about the Russian armed forces,” the AFP reports. Under a new law in the country, publishing information about...

