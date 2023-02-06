GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”

GAUTIER, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO