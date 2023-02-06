ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

WLOX

Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast

Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class

Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Happy Hearts Senior Expo

An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program

Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
GULFPORT, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Krewe Unique rolled down the streets of Ocean Springs Saturday

The fun did not stop in Ocean Springs with the Elks Parade, the crowd was ready for more beads and more floats and more music presented by Krewe Unique. That parade featured marching bands, marching clubs, and a competition amongst Mardi Gras floats. For some, it was more than just...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Pinta replica sails into Biloxi

Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and two local shops are preparing for the occasion. The busiest time of year at Village Florist is fast approaching and the floral shop is swamped preparing their arrangements and gift baskets. Village Florist Owner Tanya Jones said, “We have got from fresh flowers to green plants to blooming plants to stuff animal balloons, you name it.”
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier community comes together to help a neighbor in need

Gautier business and city leaders are helping a neighbor get back on his feet. You never know what people are going through, it’s never too late to lend a helping hand to those in need and the City of Gautier is proving this true. After finding out a community...
