Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast
Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class
Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
Happy Hearts Senior Expo
An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
Toddlers plant trees in honor of Arbor Day at Pines Hills Nursery in Pass Christian
Toddlers got their hands dirty on Toddler Tuesday at Pine Hills Nursery in honor of Arbor Day. Pass Christian Library and the Pass Christian Garden Club started the event off by reading stories and singing about plants and trees. The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation donated the tree saplings...
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program
Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Krewe Unique rolled down the streets of Ocean Springs Saturday
The fun did not stop in Ocean Springs with the Elks Parade, the crowd was ready for more beads and more floats and more music presented by Krewe Unique. That parade featured marching bands, marching clubs, and a competition amongst Mardi Gras floats. For some, it was more than just...
The Elks Mardi Gras Parade tradition continued in Ocean Springs Saturday
The good times rolled in the City of Discovery as the Elks kicked off its annual Mardi Gras Parade Saturday. Mardi Gras lovers packed the streets with friends and family, filling the air with excitement and joy. The crowd and parade featured first-time participants as well as long-time paradegoers. The...
Teams competing in Bay St. Louis Rotary Club’s Chili and Mac & Cheese Cook
The Rotary Club in Bay St. Louis is having their 16th annual Chili and Mac & Cheese Cook-Off. The event has 28 teams competing to get an award for best chili. This is the biggest fundraiser the club throws every year. The event entry is $10 and for kids five...
‘Black Like it Never Left’ art exhibit pays homage to historic fashion
Visitors can take a step into history at the ‘Black Like it Never Left’ exhibit. Showcasing iconic fashion and tools used in the black community, the exhibit encapsulates what it means to be art. Anthony Badon created the exhibit after a friend of his mentioned his father giving...
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
Pinta replica sails into Biloxi
Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
Local businesses preparing for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and two local shops are preparing for the occasion. The busiest time of year at Village Florist is fast approaching and the floral shop is swamped preparing their arrangements and gift baskets. Village Florist Owner Tanya Jones said, “We have got from fresh flowers to green plants to blooming plants to stuff animal balloons, you name it.”
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Gautier community comes together to help a neighbor in need
Gautier business and city leaders are helping a neighbor get back on his feet. You never know what people are going through, it’s never too late to lend a helping hand to those in need and the City of Gautier is proving this true. After finding out a community...
Pet of the Week: Sammie is looking for a forever home!
Today’s Pet of the Week is Sammie from the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette with the shelter is in studio with Sammie!
