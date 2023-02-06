Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Montclair, CIF Basketball
Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
CIF Water Polo: Millikan Beats Camarillo
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Millikan scored a big win and got off to a great start in their hopes to bring home a CIF-SS Division 2 championship. The Rams defeated Camarillo 21-6, proving why they’re the top seed in the bracket.
CIF Girls’ Soccer: Millikan Falls To Oaks Christian In Penalty Kick Shootout
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. It’s apropos that their final game of the season was scoreless, but a historic campaign came to a disappointing...
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Oaks Christian, CIF Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
Today’s Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule
Four teams advanced in yesterday’s playoffs, and another 10 will take the field (or court (or pool)) tonight as they look to open the postseason with a win. Division 2: Long Beach Poly at Palos Verdes, 3:15pm. Division 3: Cabrillo at Claremont, 530pm. Division 3: Millikan vs La Quinta,...
Girls’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced
The CIF Southern Section girls’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with four Long Beach teams making the postseason. Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, Wilson, and Jordan will all compete in games starting on Thursday, with the Moore League champion Jackrabbits and the Lancers both hosting home games that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Saturday.
CIF Basketball: Jordan Pulls Away For First-Round Blowout Over Montclair
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. For eight minutes on Wednesday night, things were a little shaky in J-Town. But after that, the No. 2 seed in CIF-SS Division 4A showed why they’re among the favorites in their bracket, thumping Montclair, 79-30, to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
outlooknewspapers.com
Ochoa Steps Down as GHS Football Coach
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale High School’s Jacob Ochoa stepped down from his position as head coach of the varsity football program after four years. He announced he will become defensive coordinator at Maranatha High School in Pasadena next season. “I...
UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2024 F Sebastian Rancik
The Bruins have joined Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and some smaller SoCal competitors in pursuing the forward.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Soccer, Intern Gallery
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation....
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Oaks Christian, Wilson vs. Westlake, Long Beach Poly vs. La Mirada CIF Girls’ Soccer Playoffs
First round of the 2023 CIF Southern Section girls’ soccer playoffs today features three Long Beach teams. Millikan hosts Oaks Christian (5 p.m.) while Wilson visits Westlake and Long Beach Poly travels to La Mirada. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California...
LB in MLB: Offseason Update
In just over two weeks, Spring Training will officially be underway for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Ballplayers from across the country will flock to the warm weather of Arizona or Florida to prepare for another big league campaign. This offseason has been a busy one for Long Beach’s...
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places
Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood Bowl unveils summer season
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Janet Jackson will open the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which will also include appearances by The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang and Village People, along with an array of jazz, R&B, soul and classical performances, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday.
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
