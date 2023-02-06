ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Related
The 562

VIDEO: Jordan vs. Montclair, CIF Basketball

Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Water Polo: Millikan Beats Camarillo

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Millikan scored a big win and got off to a great start in their hopes to bring home a CIF-SS Division 2 championship. The Rams defeated Camarillo 21-6, proving why they’re the top seed in the bracket.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Today’s Long Beach CIF-SS Playoff Schedule

Four teams advanced in yesterday’s playoffs, and another 10 will take the field (or court (or pool)) tonight as they look to open the postseason with a win. Division 2: Long Beach Poly at Palos Verdes, 3:15pm. Division 3: Cabrillo at Claremont, 530pm. Division 3: Millikan vs La Quinta,...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Basketball CIF-SS Brackets Announced

The CIF Southern Section girls’ basketball brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, with four Long Beach teams making the postseason. Long Beach Poly, Lakewood, Wilson, and Jordan will all compete in games starting on Thursday, with the Moore League champion Jackrabbits and the Lancers both hosting home games that night. Teams that advance would play a second round game on Saturday.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Basketball: Jordan Pulls Away For First-Round Blowout Over Montclair

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. For eight minutes on Wednesday night, things were a little shaky in J-Town. But after that, the No. 2 seed in CIF-SS Division 4A showed why they’re among the favorites in their bracket, thumping Montclair, 79-30, to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
MONTCLAIR, CA
sfstandard.com

Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents

Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Ochoa Steps Down as GHS Football Coach

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale High School’s Jacob Ochoa stepped down from his position as head coach of the varsity football program after four years. He announced he will become defensive coordinator at Maranatha High School in Pasadena next season. “I...
GLENDALE, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Soccer, Intern Gallery

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation....
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

LB in MLB: Offseason Update

In just over two weeks, Spring Training will officially be underway for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Ballplayers from across the country will flock to the warm weather of Arizona or Florida to prepare for another big league campaign. This offseason has been a busy one for Long Beach’s...
LONG BEACH, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places

Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles

Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hollywood Bowl unveils summer season

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Janet Jackson will open the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which will also include appearances by The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang and Village People, along with an array of jazz, R&B, soul and classical performances, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs

Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

