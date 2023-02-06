ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
NASDAQ

H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Benzinga

Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ

Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Zacks.com

Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?

ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
Benzinga

Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings

Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, ARPU Up Sequentially, Company Buying Back SBF's Shares And More

Equity and crypto trading company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $380 million, which was up 5% sequentially. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $397.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Plexus (PLXS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS). This represents 11.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.12MM shares and 11.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Benzinga

Pizza Hut Parent Yum! Brands Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations, Hikes Dividend

Yum! Brands Inc YUM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $1.92 billion. Worldwide same-store sales for the quarter grew 6%, KFC Division increased 5%, Taco Bell climbed 11%, and Pizza Hut gained 1%. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation, grew...
CNBC

Uber beats estimates and the stock is up

Reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates. Shares closed up 5% for the day. Earnings per share: 29 cents vs. 18 cent loss expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.6 billion vs. $8.49 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter was up 49% year...
NASDAQ

Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues

Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy