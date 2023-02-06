Of all the conversations I had at All-Star weekend in Florida, one with Sidney Crosby stuck out. He told me, multiple times, that the league feels more competitive than it has ever been. In 18 years in the NHL, Crosby said he has never seen anything like it. Sure, Boston has run away with the top record in the league, but there are so many teams clustered behind the Bruins, and any team can win on any night, meaning it's hard to determine the true favorites.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO