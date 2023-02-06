ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Report: Ben Simmons appears to have zero trade value

The Brooklyn Nets might want to trade Ben Simmons, but they will likely have a hard time doing so. Simmons’ trade value around the league apparently is next to nothing. ESPN’s Bobby Marks appeared on the ESPN Radio show Monday morning with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marks said that Simmons has no trade value.
Yardbarker

Sixers Trade Machine: 3 potential moves the 76ers could make at the deadline

One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets is the fact that the Sixers and President Daryl Morey are in the market for a backup center, as in-house options Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed haven’t lived up to expectations. Harrell’s clearly lost a step athletically and provides little else consistently aside from energy, oftentimes misplaced energy at that. Fan-favorite “BBall Paul” hasn’t shown the basketball IQ necessary to be a reliable contributor for a team who has aspirations of hoisting the Larry O’Brien at the end of this season.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers bolstered their defense on Thursday by way of a three-way trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers acquired guard Matisse Thybulle from the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Philadelphia got Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets added Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. Thybulle is known... The post Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
6abc

Sources: Suns acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Nets

After three-plus tumultuous years and a second trade request in eight months, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns for a package that includes dynamic forward Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowderandfour unprotected future first-round picks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. The...
6abc

Sources: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers; Hornets' Jalen McDaniels to Sixers

The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle as a part of a three-way with theCharlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets are receiving multiple second-round picks, a source said. McDaniels, 25, is an athletic...
6abc

Latest on Dylan Larkin, David Pastrnak and more buzz from around the NHL

Of all the conversations I had at All-Star weekend in Florida, one with Sidney Crosby stuck out. He told me, multiple times, that the league feels more competitive than it has ever been. In 18 years in the NHL, Crosby said he has never seen anything like it. Sure, Boston has run away with the top record in the league, but there are so many teams clustered behind the Bruins, and any team can win on any night, meaning it's hard to determine the true favorites.
