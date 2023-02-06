Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Ben Simmons appears to have zero trade value
The Brooklyn Nets might want to trade Ben Simmons, but they will likely have a hard time doing so. Simmons’ trade value around the league apparently is next to nothing. ESPN’s Bobby Marks appeared on the ESPN Radio show Monday morning with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marks said that Simmons has no trade value.
Yardbarker
Sixers Trade Machine: 3 potential moves the 76ers could make at the deadline
One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets is the fact that the Sixers and President Daryl Morey are in the market for a backup center, as in-house options Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed haven’t lived up to expectations. Harrell’s clearly lost a step athletically and provides little else consistently aside from energy, oftentimes misplaced energy at that. Fan-favorite “BBall Paul” hasn’t shown the basketball IQ necessary to be a reliable contributor for a team who has aspirations of hoisting the Larry O’Brien at the end of this season.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zach Lowe Says The Biggest Problems In Brooklyn Weren't Kyrie Irving And James Harden But Ben Simmons
NBA analyst Zach Lowe thinks Ben Simmons is the Brooklyn Nets' biggest problem.
NBA Rumors: Sixers Will Attempt to Package Furkan Korkmaz Trade
Furkan Korkmaz requested a trade recently. So, the Sixers will look to try and give him what he wants.
76ers Rival Rumors: Nets Discussed Ben Simmons Deal With Raptors?
Ben Simmons was rumored to be in a possible trade offer to the Raptors.
Sixers’ Rumored Trade Target Could Land With Lakers
Sixers' rumored trade target Jarred Vanderbilt has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Daryl Morey discussed the logic behind releasing Isaiah Joe at the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season during a recent interview.
NBA Rumors: Bulls' Andre Drummond 'Could Be an Option' for Sixers
Bulls center Andre Drummond could be in play for the Sixers as the trade deadline approaches.
Sixers Stars Joel Embiid, James Harden Share Thoughts on Deadline
Joel Embiid and James Harden dished out their thoughts on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.
6abc
Sources: Suns acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Nets
After three-plus tumultuous years and a second trade request in eight months, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns for a package that includes dynamic forward Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowderandfour unprotected future first-round picks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. The...
6abc
Sources: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers; Hornets' Jalen McDaniels to Sixers
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle as a part of a three-way with theCharlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets are receiving multiple second-round picks, a source said. McDaniels, 25, is an athletic...
6abc
'Not there yet': Tortorella illustrates Flyers' rebuild to fans
Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella sent a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday saying while he's pleased by the team's effort, the organization has work to do to fulfill his vision. "I'm not going to lie to you -- and I want to be clear about this -- we're not...
6abc
LeBron James breaks NBA's all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
Sixers Trade Target Jarred Vanderbilt is Off the Market
Jarred Vanderbilt has been traded after the Sixers showed interest.
6abc
Latest on Dylan Larkin, David Pastrnak and more buzz from around the NHL
Of all the conversations I had at All-Star weekend in Florida, one with Sidney Crosby stuck out. He told me, multiple times, that the league feels more competitive than it has ever been. In 18 years in the NHL, Crosby said he has never seen anything like it. Sure, Boston has run away with the top record in the league, but there are so many teams clustered behind the Bruins, and any team can win on any night, meaning it's hard to determine the true favorites.
