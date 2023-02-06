Read full article on original website
The Elks Mardi Gras Parade tradition continued in Ocean Springs Saturday
The good times rolled in the City of Discovery as the Elks kicked off its annual Mardi Gras Parade Saturday. Mardi Gras lovers packed the streets with friends and family, filling the air with excitement and joy. The crowd and parade featured first-time participants as well as long-time paradegoers. The...
Krewe Unique rolled down the streets of Ocean Springs Saturday
The fun did not stop in Ocean Springs with the Elks Parade, the crowd was ready for more beads and more floats and more music presented by Krewe Unique. That parade featured marching bands, marching clubs, and a competition amongst Mardi Gras floats. For some, it was more than just...
Teams competing in Bay St. Louis Rotary Club’s Chili and Mac & Cheese Cook
The Rotary Club in Bay St. Louis is having their 16th annual Chili and Mac & Cheese Cook-Off. The event has 28 teams competing to get an award for best chili. This is the biggest fundraiser the club throws every year. The event entry is $10 and for kids five...
Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast
Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
Gautier Convention Center hosted 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society Show
The 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Society show and sale featured an array of aromas and variety of colors during the three-day event. It was an opportunity for orchid enthusiasts to learn from the experts on how to grow and sustain their flowers. Orchid breeders from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and...
Happy Hearts Senior Expo
An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
Toddlers plant trees in honor of Arbor Day at Pines Hills Nursery in Pass Christian
Toddlers got their hands dirty on Toddler Tuesday at Pine Hills Nursery in honor of Arbor Day. Pass Christian Library and the Pass Christian Garden Club started the event off by reading stories and singing about plants and trees. The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation donated the tree saplings...
Mississippi Aquarium hosting annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling program
Mississippi Aquarium is once again hosting its annual Mardi Gras Bead Recycling Drive. Starting today, instead of tossing those beads away, you can drop them off at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport and they’ll take the beads to the Arc of Greater New Orleans to be recycled. The Arc...
‘Black Like it Never Left’ art exhibit pays homage to historic fashion
Visitors can take a step into history at the ‘Black Like it Never Left’ exhibit. Showcasing iconic fashion and tools used in the black community, the exhibit encapsulates what it means to be art. Anthony Badon created the exhibit after a friend of his mentioned his father giving...
Pinta replica sails into Biloxi
Folks driving on Highway 90 in Biloxi this afternoon may have done a double take if they saw a 1400s era ship sailing into port. But make no mistake, it is a replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship, the Pinta, coming into Biloxi for dockside education tours next week.
Gautier community comes together to help a neighbor in need
Gautier business and city leaders are helping a neighbor get back on his feet. You never know what people are going through, it’s never too late to lend a helping hand to those in need and the City of Gautier is proving this true. After finding out a community...
Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter
Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
Forrest County to give away free tree seedlings for Arbor Day
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Free tree seedlings will be available in Forrest County in honor of Arbor Day on Thursday, February 9. Pine Belt News reported the Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District (FCSWCD) will host the giveaway on a first come first serve basis. Seedlings will be available for Chinese Chestnut, Chestnut […]
Amtrak kicks off public safety awareness campaign on the Gulf Coast
Officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, and other state and local transportation officials kicked off a public safety awareness campaign called ‘Operation Lifesaver.’. It’s educating the public on safety measures and safety awareness near Amtrak trains. The campaign started off at the Amtrak stop in Pascagoula and...
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
High School Boys Basketball: Gulfport vs. Harrison Central
As the host of the Region 8 Class 6A Basketball Tournament, Harrison Central is the de-facto home team, regardless of seeding. Even though Gulfport is technically the home team in both semi-final rivalry match-ups. Starting with the boys, 2-seed Admirals and 3-seed Red Rebels, winner punches their tickets to the...
High School Girls Basketball: Biloxi vs. Hancock
One-seed Hancock Lady Hawks take on four-seed Biloxi Lady Indians in Region 8 6A Girls Basketball Tournament. Biloxi beats Hancock 42-30.
