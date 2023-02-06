ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abovethelaw.com

The ABA Has Had Enough Of The Supreme Court Being Held Unaccountable

There seems to be a worldwide dip in the strength of the rule of law, specifically in the areas of human rights and checks and balances, and the United States is no exception — just think about Dobbs and how racial gerrymandering is cool all of a sudden. This has, unsurprisingly, led to a dip in thelegitimacy that the American public gives to the courts generally. So much so that Chief Justice Roberts even admitted that federal judges have work to do when it comes to living up to their ethical responsibilities — federal judges getting caught insider trading doesn’t make for the most trustworthy faces of authority, you know. But neither does throwing stones from a glass home. The Supreme Court has been catching flack for not having a binding code of ethics that they have to live up to for a while now. Maybe their tune will change considering that they’ve gained an influential critic.
WASHINGTON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
5 On Your Side

Civil rights groups seek to halt Missouri execution

The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Leonard Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. "There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor's life, but they all...
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too

John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

The Supreme Court keeps reminding us it doesn’t have a real ethics code

The Supreme Court can’t stop reminding us that it doesn’t have a real ethics code and doesn’t care. This time, it’s Chief Justice John Roberts who’s the subject of the latest dispatch on our esteemed tribunal. According to The New York Times, a former colleague of his wife’s has raised concerns about her work as a legal recruiter, namely that it “poses potential ethics issues for the chief justice.”
Washington Examiner

Justice Clarence Thomas may have statue if Georgia GOP gets its way

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may soon be in the running for a statue after top Republicans in the Georgia state Senate announced plans to revive a proposal to memorialize him on the grounds of the state Capitol. Efforts to create a statue honoring the first black Supreme Court justice...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Title 42 Supreme Court case will be moot after COVID emergency ends: DOJ

The Justice Department said Tuesday that the forthcoming end of the national pandemic public health emergency would end the Title 42 policy used to swiftly remove immigrants at the southern border, arguing a pending Supreme Court decision over the matter will become moot. In a brief to the high court...
Morristown Minute

The Battle for Fair Elections: Moore v. Harper Takes Center Stage in U.S. Supreme Court

The United States Supreme Court is hearing a landmark case that could have a significant impact on American democracy and future federal elections. The United States Supreme Court is hearing a landmark case, Moore v. Harper, which could have a significant impact on American democracy and future federal elections. The case involves the redistricting of North Carolina's districts by the state's legislature after the 2020 census and allegations of extreme gerrymandering in favor of the Republican Party.

