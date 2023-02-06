Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
The ABA Has Had Enough Of The Supreme Court Being Held Unaccountable
There seems to be a worldwide dip in the strength of the rule of law, specifically in the areas of human rights and checks and balances, and the United States is no exception — just think about Dobbs and how racial gerrymandering is cool all of a sudden. This has, unsurprisingly, led to a dip in thelegitimacy that the American public gives to the courts generally. So much so that Chief Justice Roberts even admitted that federal judges have work to do when it comes to living up to their ethical responsibilities — federal judges getting caught insider trading doesn’t make for the most trustworthy faces of authority, you know. But neither does throwing stones from a glass home. The Supreme Court has been catching flack for not having a binding code of ethics that they have to live up to for a while now. Maybe their tune will change considering that they’ve gained an influential critic.
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
msn.com
Sen. Josh Hawley wants to create a legal age to be allowed on social media
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., intends to make his focus in the current Congress a legislative package aimed at protecting children online — including by setting the age threshold to be on social media at 16. In an interview with NBC News, Hawley detailed some top lines of what his...
abovethelaw.com
This Supreme Court Justice Absolutely, Positively Should Not Have A Street Named After Him
When lawyers, or maybe more accurately law students, get together and are feeling pedantic, the subject of all-time best and worst Supreme Court justices seems to come up. One justice that is *always* on the worst-of list is Roger Taney. The author of the Supreme Court’s biggest black eye, Dred...
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
The nation's highest court has shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come through the...
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Civil rights groups seek to halt Missouri execution
The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Leonard Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. "There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor's life, but they all...
MSNBC
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too
John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
KIMT
House passes bill to restore voting rights to people released from prison
Rep. Cedrick Frazier addresses the media Feb. 2 ahead of House Floor debate on HF28. The bill, which later passed the House, would restore voting rights to people convicted of a felony upon their release from incarceration. Photo by Catherine Davis/Session Daily. The Minnesota House passed a bill to restore...
MSNBC
The Supreme Court keeps reminding us it doesn’t have a real ethics code
The Supreme Court can’t stop reminding us that it doesn’t have a real ethics code and doesn’t care. This time, it’s Chief Justice John Roberts who’s the subject of the latest dispatch on our esteemed tribunal. According to The New York Times, a former colleague of his wife’s has raised concerns about her work as a legal recruiter, namely that it “poses potential ethics issues for the chief justice.”
Georgia state senator wants TikTok ban from all state-owned devices including for teachers
Some state agencies are already barred from having the popular social media app TikTok on their state phones.But a lawmaker wants to make sure it isn’t on any state-owned device… that includes teachers.
Washington Examiner
Justice Clarence Thomas may have statue if Georgia GOP gets its way
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas may soon be in the running for a statue after top Republicans in the Georgia state Senate announced plans to revive a proposal to memorialize him on the grounds of the state Capitol. Efforts to create a statue honoring the first black Supreme Court justice...
CNBC
Judge suggests abortion might be protected by 13th Amendment despite Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge suggested that the federal right to abortion — which the Supreme Court overturned last year — might still be protected by the Constitution's 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly posed that hypothetical in a court order in a case against anti-abortion activists charged...
What Josh Hawley, Eric Schmitt, other Missouri lawmakers said about State of the Union
As President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening, Missouri's members of Congress sent out rapid-fire social media posts and statements in response. The Show-Me State's senators and six Republican House members frequently criticized Biden and Democrats' agenda, while the state's...
Washington Examiner
Title 42 Supreme Court case will be moot after COVID emergency ends: DOJ
The Justice Department said Tuesday that the forthcoming end of the national pandemic public health emergency would end the Title 42 policy used to swiftly remove immigrants at the southern border, arguing a pending Supreme Court decision over the matter will become moot. In a brief to the high court...
The Battle for Fair Elections: Moore v. Harper Takes Center Stage in U.S. Supreme Court
The United States Supreme Court is hearing a landmark case that could have a significant impact on American democracy and future federal elections. The United States Supreme Court is hearing a landmark case, Moore v. Harper, which could have a significant impact on American democracy and future federal elections. The case involves the redistricting of North Carolina's districts by the state's legislature after the 2020 census and allegations of extreme gerrymandering in favor of the Republican Party.
high-profile.com
Rhode Island Supreme Court Defines Components in Awarding a ‘Prevailing Party’ Attorney’s Fees
The question often asked in any litigation or arbitration proceeding is whether or not a party is entitled to attorney’s fees on a successful matter that has been litigated or arbitrated. The general rule in Rhode Island and other states has been expressed by the Rhode Island Supreme Court:
Comments / 0