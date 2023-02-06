Read full article on original website
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
University of Idaho's Beyonce Bea Tabbed as Big Sky Player of the Week for Fourth Time this Season
MOSCOW, ID - Following a pair of impressive performances on the court last week, Idaho Vandal senior Beyonce Bea was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. In back-to-back games, Bea recorded a double-double, tallying 30 points and 10 rebounds in a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewis-Clark State Women's Basketball Remains Ranked Inside NAIA Top 10
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Warrior Women's Basketball team fell one spot, but remains ranked inside the top 10 of the latest NAIA coaches' poll. With four regular season games left, the Warrior Women checked in at #10 on the list after being ranked #9 in the previous coaches' poll.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Universities Ponder Ways to Absorb Inflation Costs, for Now
IDAHO - For now, the 60,000 students attending Idaho’s three largest universities will not experience reduced faculty, fewer services or increased tuition as the cost of purchasing goods and providing services rises at record levels. Boise State University, the University of Idaho and Idaho State University will have to...
nwpb.org
Speculation surrounds death of student on WSU campus
Luke Tyler, a Washington State University student, was found dead at a residence hall on the Pullman campus last month. WSU Police responded to a call on Sunday, Jan. 22 and found Tyler deceased in his dorm room, University Spokesman, Phil Weiler, explained in an emailed statement. There has been...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant
(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
OnlyInYourState
This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem
Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
uwpexponent.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later
Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
Lansing Daily
Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert
The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a “thrill kill” according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman Regional Hospital wins big in annual gala
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Regional Hospital managed to garner nearly $200,000 during its 16th Annual Gala event on Saturday, the donations will go toward sustaining and expanding operations over the next year. Philanthropy is “the difference between the maintenance of a great hospital and the evolution of an extraordinary...
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services Receive Grant to Provide No-Cost Rides for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities
ASOTIN COUNTY - COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services recently received a grant from the Dan Thompson Memorial Fund to provide no-cost rides to individuals with developmental disabilities. The rides are free, or by donation, to individuals living in Asotin, Garfield, or Whitman Counties. The funding helps COAST Transportation...
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
KHQ Right Now
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax have expressed frustration with a change in the company's policy for filling prescriptions at local pharmacies. The policy change prevents customers from having their prescriptions filled at Tick Clock Drug, the community's local pharmacy. Kaiser Permanente responded to concerns on Wednesday with a statement.
koze.com
Fire Heavily Damages Moscow Apartment
MOSCOW, ID – UPDATE: “After further investigation of the structure fire which occurred on February 5, 2023 located in the 300 block of North Washington Street the probable cause has been determined to be a young child that was experimenting playing with a lighter and started a mattress on fire in the bedroom area. The Moscow Fire Department Fire Marshal and Fire Administration will be working with the family in regards to education and prevention.”
