Read full article on original website
Arthur Kowal
2d ago
Considering North Carolina forces senior citizens to work past the retirement years with no public assistance it doesn't surprise me
Reply(5)
9
makeitmakesense
2d ago
If it takes up to 90 days to get re-approved...... that could greatly affect people needing medicines, etc
Reply
7
joe
2d ago
Stop enabling people. If you don’t enable them they will get there butt out and get a job and by their own health insurance
Reply(5)
6
Related
beckerspayer.com
BCBS North Carolina lost state health plan contract despite proposing lowest overall cost, records show
The three payers competing for North Carolina's state health plan contract submitted very similar bids, but Aetna ultimately won out based on a higher score for its administrative services, according to new documents released by the North Carolina State Treasurer's office. According to a Feb. 7 news release, Treasurer Dale...
publicradioeast.org
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
Just over half of NC’s hospitals in full compliance with price transparency law, watchdog group says
Just over half of North Carolina hospitals reviewed by a watchdog organization are complying with a federal price transparency law, a study found.
COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping as wastewater count spikes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions kept falling across North Carolina even as officials reported a spike in the amount of the virus in wastewater. Cases fell by 7 percent and the number of people admitted to hospitals with COVID dropped below 1,000 for the first time since mid-December according to […]
Medicaid expansion bill, filed in NC House, kicks off 2023 health care debate
North Carolina Republicans filed a Medicaid expansion bill in the state House Wednesday, kicking off this year’s debate over whether to extend healthcare to hundreds of thousands of the state’s working poor. Around half a million North Carolinians would gain access to health insurance if the state expands...
North Carolina Parents’ Bill of Rights raising concerns about LGBTQ students who don’t have support at home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Public school teachers in our state could be required to notify parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. This would be a stipulation under the "Parents' Bill of Rights" that passed the republican-controlled senate Tuesday. Some lawmakers believe the bill could...
WYFF4.com
'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans
When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
A food subsidy many college students relied on is ending with the pandemic emergency
A pandemic program that increased food subsidies is ending. In Oregon, advocates warn that could be crippling for some college students. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Feb. 8, 2023.)
WCNC
Majority of people not concerned about getting seriously ill from COVID-19, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to improve. State data shows this past week, the number of reported cases and hospitalizations decreased. The only metric that increased was wastewater levels. Still, the majority of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area remains in the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level.
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
publicradioeast.org
NC bill offering tenant protections to long-term hotel guests clear committee
A bill addressing when long-term hotel guests in North Carolina qualify for tenant protections has cleared a Senate committee. The proposal would apply tenant protections — like those associated with houses and apartments — to people who stay at a hotel for 90 consecutive stays. The measure is...
Bill raising riot penalties in North Carolina clears House
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
What to know about the expiration of Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments
NORFOLK, Va. — A years-long expansion in helping feed many Virginia families will soon come to an end. Next week on Feb. 16 will be the last emergency allotment of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the initial emergency allotments nationwide through...
North Carolina education board proposal revived in House bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina House committee on Tuesday backed a bill that would shift influence over public education away from the governor and toward the superintendent of public instruction and voters. The legislation aims to put a constitutional amendment on statewide ballots that could change how the...
Compassionate Care Act creates regulatory system for medical cannabis industry in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC. - The North Carolina General Assembly has introduced the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act as a part of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes. The act, also known as Article 5H, aims to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties associated with using cannabis for medical purposes.
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
Appeals court backs North Carolina AG Stein on libel law
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal appeals court sided again with North Carolina's attorney general on Wednesday, saying a 1931 libel law is most likely unconstitutional. Josh Stein has sought to block a fellow Democrat from using the law to prosecute him over a 2020 campaign commercial. In a unanimous...
North Carolina bill to crack down on rioting passes NC House
A previous version of an anti-rioting bill was first filed in response to the protests in Raleigh and other cities following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 23