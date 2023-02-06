Read full article on original website
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Plexus (PLXS)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS). This represents 11.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.12MM shares and 11.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
freightwaves.com
Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles
Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Fox beats Q2 estimates as World Cup powers earnings
Fox Corp. expanded its share buyback plan by $3 billion on Wednesday and surpassed second-quarter revenue estimates as the FIFA World Cup and the midterm election boosted the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company’s advertising business. Its shares rose 5% after the company’s first results report since Murdoch last month scrapped a plan to reunite Fox and News Corp on grounds that the merger was not in the best interest of shareholders. News Corp is parent of The Post. Fox’s ad revenue rose nearly 4% to $2.5 billion, beating expectations of $2.39 billion, in what was a tough quarter for ad-reliant companies as businesses worried about high inflation and rising...
Industrial Distribution
Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs
FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.71MM shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB). This represents 6.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 5.21% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.84MM shares and 6.95% of the company, an increase in...
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
kalkinemedia.com
Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>: Profits of $1.65 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 12:40 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Expedia Group Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.65 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty two analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 59 cents to $2.27 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes four "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy", fifteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the leisure & recreation peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 0.57 percent from $1.66. Estimates ranged from a high of $2.27 to a low of 59 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty seven analysts providing estimates is $126.96. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.69 billion from $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.65 per share implies a gain of 55.44 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.06 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.12 4.05 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.96 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.62 -0.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.69 1.06 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 12:40 a.m..
Pizza Hut Parent Yum! Brands Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations, Hikes Dividend
Yum! Brands Inc YUM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $1.92 billion. Worldwide same-store sales for the quarter grew 6%, KFC Division increased 5%, Taco Bell climbed 11%, and Pizza Hut gained 1%. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation, grew...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
New York Times Q4 Earnings: 12% Sales Growth, Subscriber Additions, 22% Dividend Boost And $250M Buyback
New York Times Co NYT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.3% year-on-year, to $667.54 million, beating the consensus of $646.44 million. Revenue from Subscriptions rose 17.9%, and Advertising grew 1.4%. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $269.2 million. Digital advertising revenue rose 0.6% to $111.9 million. Total operating...
