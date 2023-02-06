Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
‘It’s devastating:’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter and still has family and friends in that area.
Utah leaders react to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Utah Congressional leaders as well as Governor Spencer Cox are reacting to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, providing criticism of a speech that Rep. John Curtis (UT-03) called "filled with empty promises and hollow claims."
Senator Lee and Governor Cox respond to the State of the Union
Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah and Governor Spencer Cox, (R) Utah were in attendance as President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.
kslnewsradio.com
Return Utah helping those with career gaps to rejoin the workforce
SALT LAKE CITY — A public program is helping Utahns return to the labor force. This program was established by the government to fill vacant jobs in Utah and help citizens feel confident working again. Return Utah was announced in April 2021 as the first public program of its...
KSLTV
FBI warns about spike in financial sextortion crimes against youth
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is putting out a warning to families as they’re seeing criminals have found a new target in our youth. The result is an explosion of financial sextortion among kids around the world. It’s a worldwide problem, and Utah is not exempt. FBI...
kslnewsradio.com
Earthquake safety in the winter looks different, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has devastated several areas. Cold weather patterns are only making the situation more challenging. One expert said that earthquake safety is important specifically in cold weather. Utah’s Earthquake Program Manager John Crofts told Dave and Dujanovic what dangers...
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
kslnewsradio.com
Park City man talks about watching Chinese balloon being shot down over his head in South Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY — A high-altitude Chinese balloon was shot down by a US F-22 Raptor fighter jet Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. A Park City resident saw it all happen in the sky over his head. The balloon entered Alaskan airspace Jan. 28 and flew south...
ksl.com
Cox, Utah National Guard general announced as guests for State of the Union
SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden is slated to deliver his third State of the Union address Tuesday evening, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley will be in attendance when he does. Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced Monday that Cox will be his...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s part in Black history, traveling exhibit helps educate
OREM, Utah — The Utah Black History Museum is making its way around the state this month to promote an appreciation and understanding of Black history in Utah. Recently, its traveling exhibit made a stop at the Utah Valley University Orem Campus, on Feb. 8. At the university, gripping...
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
KUTV
Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
ABC 4
Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history
(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
890kdxu.com
Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure
I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
ksl.com
Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend's storm pumped more than 1 foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah's mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow, as of...
upr.org
Ask an Expert: Update on avian influenza in Utah
Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
KSLTV
Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply
SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
Comments / 2