Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
