Miami Heat Expected To Pursue Kevin Durant If He Becomes Available

The Heat want to trade for Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant is one of the best superstars in the world, and there is no doubt that his scoring is as elite as ever. As of right now, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG for the Brooklyn Nets .

After Kyrie Irving recently got traded to the Dallas Mavericks , there has been a lot of speculation about Kevin Durant potentially becoming available in the off-season. A recent report from Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald revealed that the Heat are a team that will pursue Durant if he becomes available.

Miami, like much of the rest of the league, will pursue Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant again if he asks for a trade this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. There has been no indication from the player that a trade request is imminent, but it could quite possibly happen in the offseason.

Kevin Durant Could Get Traded To The Boston Celtics

A recent report has suggested that a Kevin Durant trade might already be in the works. It was revealed that the Boston Celtics could end up trading a package headlined by Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant .

“By the way I’m hearing that he’s [Kevin Durant] on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously we’ve all been speculating about that…that he may be moved. I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that.”

This would definitely be wild to see happen before the trade deadline. We have seen stars get moved in the middle of the season before, so it's not necessarily impossible. However, it seems hard to believe that the Boston Celtics would be willing to make such a big-time change, given their position as a team. They don't necessarily need to make any trades to be a top-tier contender, as they are the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference, though they have registered some interest in acquiring a big man for depth already.

With that being said, whenever Kevin Durant is available, a team must take the opportunity to get him. Kevin Durant is generally viewed as a top-5 player in the league, and he could definitely be a difference-maker for a team. Perhaps he could even be the difference between this Boston Celtics team losing in the Finals or winning the championship. It remains to be seen if the two sides come to an agreement on a deal, but adding Kevin Durant has its appeals for the Boston Celtics.

