ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat Expected To Pursue Kevin Durant If He Becomes Available

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uojli_0keQgbos00

The Heat want to trade for Kevin Durant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0D3U_0keQgbos00

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant is one of the best superstars in the world, and there is no doubt that his scoring is as elite as ever. As of right now, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG for the Brooklyn Nets .

After Kyrie Irving recently got traded to the Dallas Mavericks , there has been a lot of speculation about Kevin Durant potentially becoming available in the off-season. A recent report from Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald revealed that the Heat are a team that will pursue Durant if he becomes available.

Miami, like much of the rest of the league, will pursue Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant again if he asks for a trade this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. There has been no indication from the player that a trade request is imminent, but it could quite possibly happen in the offseason.

Kevin Durant Could Get Traded To The Boston Celtics

A recent report has suggested that a Kevin Durant trade might already be in the works. It was revealed that the Boston Celtics could end up trading a package headlined by Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant .

“By the way I’m hearing that he’s [Kevin Durant] on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously we’ve all been speculating about that…that he may be moved. I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that.”

This would definitely be wild to see happen before the trade deadline. We have seen stars get moved in the middle of the season before, so it's not necessarily impossible. However, it seems hard to believe that the Boston Celtics would be willing to make such a big-time change, given their position as a team. They don't necessarily need to make any trades to be a top-tier contender, as they are the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference, though they have registered some interest in acquiring a big man for depth already.

With that being said, whenever Kevin Durant is available, a team must take the opportunity to get him. Kevin Durant is generally viewed as a top-5 player in the league, and he could definitely be a difference-maker for a team. Perhaps he could even be the difference between this Boston Celtics team losing in the Finals or winning the championship. It remains to be seen if the two sides come to an agreement on a deal, but adding Kevin Durant has its appeals for the Boston Celtics.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NESN

These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
BROOKLYN, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy