wccsradio.com
IUP MEN LOSE FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON
The IUP basketball teams again split a doubleheader, but this time it was the women winning while the men suffered their first loss of the season. Jack Benedict has the story. Coach Joe Lombardi says the team struggled offensively, and it affected the whole approach to the game. Center Ethan...
cranberryeagle.com
He’s still got game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Turning 75 in June, Chicora resident Mike Callihan likes to spend his winters in Florida. But not resting, exactly. Playing — as in softball. Callihan is in his first season playing in the Kids and Kubs league, a seniors softball circuit based in St. Petersburg. The league is in its 93rd year.
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies
The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
coolcleveland.com
Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland
Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
Supermarket News
Giant Eagle ends mailed weekly circulars in Pittsburgh
Giant Eagle will stop mailing its weekly ad circulars to consumers in its home market of Pittsburgh, effective March 2. A notice in the most recent circular announced that the circulars were “moving from your mailbox to your inbox” and provided a QR code that customers can scan to create a digital account and to begin receiving the weekly circulars digitally. Customers can also download the circular via the company’s mobile app and can access the circular for their local store through the Giant Eagle website.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Tire Review
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale (FTW), the wholesale division of the Flynn’s Tire Group, has relocated its Greensburg, Pennsylvania, warehouse to nearby New Stanton, Pennsylvania, investing in a new, 150,000-square-foot facility that offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location, the company said. The new warehouse also features 22 loading docks as well as large training and conference rooms.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
ehn.org
After the eighth catastrophic train derailment in the greater Pittsburgh area in five years, advocates demand better protections
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, about 50 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh, causing an explosion and subsequent fire that continued burning through Sunday night. Everyone living in a one-mile radius of the crash site was ordered to evacuate due to...
‘Wheel of Yinzer’ game show to feature 'YaJagoff!' and 'Pittsburgh Today Live'
Sarah Aziz promises not to tell anyone. “I am good at keeping a secret,” said Aziz, director of festival management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, who was invited to host “Wheel of Yinzer,” a live game show modeled on what Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been doing for decades in Hollywood.
explore venango
Eva Jean Plyler
Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
