Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO