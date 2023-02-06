ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wccsradio.com

IUP MEN LOSE FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON

The IUP basketball teams again split a doubleheader, but this time it was the women winning while the men suffered their first loss of the season. Jack Benedict has the story. Coach Joe Lombardi says the team struggled offensively, and it affected the whole approach to the game. Center Ethan...
INDIANA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

He’s still got game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Turning 75 in June, Chicora resident Mike Callihan likes to spend his winters in Florida. But not resting, exactly. Playing — as in softball. Callihan is in his first season playing in the Kids and Kubs league, a seniors softball circuit based in St. Petersburg. The league is in its 93rd year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
OnlyHomers

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
coolcleveland.com

Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland

Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
CLEVELAND, OH
Supermarket News

Giant Eagle ends mailed weekly circulars in Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle will stop mailing its weekly ad circulars to consumers in its home market of Pittsburgh, effective March 2. A notice in the most recent circular announced that the circulars were “moving from your mailbox to your inbox” and provided a QR code that customers can scan to create a digital account and to begin receiving the weekly circulars digitally. Customers can also download the circular via the company’s mobile app and can access the circular for their local store through the Giant Eagle website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tire Review

Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse

Flynn’s Tire Wholesale (FTW), the wholesale division of the Flynn’s Tire Group, has relocated its Greensburg, Pennsylvania, warehouse to nearby New Stanton, Pennsylvania, investing in a new, 150,000-square-foot facility that offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location, the company said. The new warehouse also features 22 loading docks as well as large training and conference rooms.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Eva Jean Plyler

Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA

