Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic
Beyoncé made Grammys history winning her 32nd award, more than any other artist. Her absence from her first win of the night was blamed on traffic, while fellow winner Lizzo paid tribute to her at music's biggest night.
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith’s Grammy performance was “a satanic ritual”
Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 5) caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”. The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”
Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win
The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
Sasha Obama is back in college following her holidays in Hawaii
Sasha Obama is back in school. The 21-year-old was spotted at the campus of the University of Southern California after spending some of her holidays with her family in Hawaii. RELATED: Michelle Obama talks about being a role model for her daughters Sasha and Malia ...
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute
There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight. Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as...
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Madonna posts creepy video after shocking Grammys 2023 appearance
Madonna gave fans another glimpse at her eyebrow-raising Grammys’ look after facing backlash for continuously changing her appearance. In a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday, the singer walked slowly toward the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand. “And the Winner is…,” the pop icon, 64, captioned the short video, which was set to the song “Baddest of Them All” by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. For the video, Madge paired the strange accessory with the same outfit she wore for the music awards ceremony: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt. In typical...
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career
Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
Jim Carrey leaving LA home of 30 years, says he’s ready for ‘changes’
Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to his longtime Los Angeles home. “For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” Carrey, 61, told The Post in a statement. “Cha cha cha cha … Changes!” he added, referencing the iconic David Bowie song. The Canadian-born comedian — long known for his role in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” — purchased the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate in 1994 for $3.8 million, or $7.71 million today, records obtained by The Post show. Spanning...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Smokey Robinson Explains Risqué Song Titles From New Album ‘Gasms’
Smokey Robinson has addressed the provocative song titles on his upcoming album Gasms. Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked on the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), the legendary musician talked through his pending release. More from VIBE.comRaheem DeVaughn And Goapele Don’t Rush Romance In “Love Around The Clock”Smokey Robinson's New Album, 'Gasms,' Arrives This SpringBerry Gordy And Smokey Robinson Honored As The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year “I wanted people to be curious. You know? People will say, ‘I gotta hear that to see what he’s talking about.’ So that’s what the purpose was,” explained the...
DJ Khaled, JAY-Z Performing on Grammy Awards 2023: Does This Mean Beyonce's Dancing Too?
The Grammy Awards performers for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards are growing bigger with the addition of several more acts. Over the past week, speculations on who will be the next Grammy Awards performers have risen, and one of the biggest names pressed were DJ Khaled and his company.
Quavo To Perform Gospel Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards
Quavo is set to take the stage during the 65th annual Grammy Awards in honor of Takeoff. The performance is part of the In Memoriam segment paying tribute to those from the creative community who have died within the past year. The Only Built For Infinity Links rapper will be accompanied by the gospel music group Maverick City Music to perform “Without You” as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff. Both Quavo and Offset, who formed the Migos trio with Takeoff, have shared public tributes mourning their bandmate following his death. More from VIBE.comQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission...
