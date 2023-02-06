ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Peel and Stick Wallpaper Idea Is Perfect For Any Themed Nursery

By Kourtney Borman
 3 days ago

What do you tend to think about first when it comes to a baby’s nursery? Is it bright pink or light blue? Maybe something a little less traditional and a bit more fun? For most of us, we’d love to decorate a nursery with all the things that we love, even if that might not be the thing that our kiddos love in the future!

Lucky for us, we can get the best of both worlds! TikTok creator Claire of Over30MomLife shows us that peel-and-stick wallpaper can actually be used in your baby’s nursery to create the exact effect you want without causing lasting damage!

So, let’s say that you want something cool for your kiddo’s nursery, but for one reason or another, you can’t or don’t want to make any permanent changes. Well, what you are going to want to do is actually go and buy yourself some cool peel-and-stick wallpaper, or wallpaper stickers, instead!

As Claire shows us, she has gorgeous white walls and she wanted to put up something simple and classy, but that would also go along with the rest of her nursery’s theme and, at the same time, be easy to remove in case things changed in the future. That is why she went online and found some adorable ivy and leaf peel-and-stick sticker wallpaper, it simply had to be removed from its backing and added to the walls! If she didn’t like their placement they could easily be moved, giving her total freedom over how the space looked.

And the best part about these stick-ons? If you don’t like it in five minutes, or your kiddo grows up liking something completely different, all you have to do is remove and replace them. Most well-made peel-and-sticks go up and come back down easier than you can imagine, making them especially useful for places like a nursery that might see not only a lot of wear and tear over time but also a major shift in trends or likes!


