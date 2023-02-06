ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Perfect for Maintaining the Mom Van:' This Internet-Famous Portable Vacuum Is Just $66 Today

By Brittany Vincent
 2 days ago

The candy-colored hand vac is the secret to easier cleaning where-ever you go.

How many times have you been chowing down on a quick lunch in your car and spilled your fries everywhere? Your kids left crumbs all over the couch? Did you spill a bunch of pencil shavings on your desk? A full-size vacuum cleaner isn't the best option in any of these situations, and you can't always go to the car wash for a quick vacuum. What's the solution, then? A chic handheld vacuum that can help you tidy up any small area, whether it's a mess inside or outside of your home. And you're in luck, because there's one on sale that you can (and should) snap up right now.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

The Insta-ready Starument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner is on sale at Amazon right now for 30% off, making it $69.99, and then $66.49 after you clip the on-page coupon. It's available in black, pink, mint green, and white at this price, and every color is discounted. That's a great price for a portable powerhouse that can help you tidy up just about anywhere without the need of a vacuum's wand or using an air-powered keyboard duster.

This little vacuum is already a favorite among Amazon shoppers. It's amassed over 2,600 ratings , and reviewers are raving about its dirt-busting abilities across the board.  It's easy to see why, too. Not only does it look great, but it's functional in ways that you wouldn't expect. You can use it to clean your desk, the table, small messes around your home that might be in too tiny places, and even as a way to clear the crumbs from between your keyboard.

Because this adorable vacuum is more than just something cute to add to your arsenal of cleaning tools. With an ultra-powerful suction and a strong motor, it can help you eliminate dirt, dust, and other particles that may be lurking on any surface. Whether it's the car interior, sofa, carpet, furniture, or elsewhere, this cordless vacuum cleaner is here to help you keep things clean and tidy.

With its wireless design, the vacuum also offers mobility and freedom, allowing you to clean even hard-to-reach places. Its compact body means it's easy to take along with you, and its lightweight form enables you to clean for longer periods without tuckering you out -- because some vacuums are heavy, y'all.

Think you need to bring this vacuum home, but you just aren't sure? The reviews speak for themselves, so you don't have to take our word for it. One buyer called it a "great purchase" : "Suction was great! No need to worry about battery life as it does the job with lots to spare. Easy to clean. Bought for my two daughters, granddaughter and myself. We all love the vacuum!"

Another called it "practical" : "I have a toddler that is leaves small food particles all over the place. I'm glad I obtained this product, it is a quick and easy solution to pick mess up. Its also compact and very easy to clean."

One reviewer said it was "perfect for maintaining the mom van" : "This little crumb sucking machine is awesome! I have had mine for about 6 weeks now. As a mom of 4 my kids are always dropping crackers or dry cereal and then stepping on them. The car seats are known to have entire ecosystems in all the nooks and crannies. This vacuum tackles all of them without trouble. I leave mine in the trunk of the van plugged into the outlet back there so that it’s always charged when I need it. Worth every dime! It hasn’t died on my yet…. And I’ve run it 20 minutes straight before."

You owe it to yourself to pick up a Starument Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner . Just be sure to do so while it's still on sale!

