thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, and More Perform Special Grammys In Memoriam Tribute
The 2023 Grammy Awards took time to honor some of the iconic stars we've lost in the last year on Sunday night. Kacey Musgraves opened the show's in memoriam tribute with Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter" to honor the country music legend, who died on Oct. 4, 2022. Quavo — with help from Maverick City Music — then performed his emotional ode "Without You" to honor Takeoff, his nephew and fellow Migos member who died on Nov. 1, 2022. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt closed out the touching performance by singing Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird" to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30, 2022.
Liam Payne and Niall Horan React to Harry Styles's Grammy Wins: "God Bless You, Brother"
One Direction have had their fair share of ups and downs as a band ever since they were formed on "The X Factor" in 2010, became the biggest boy band in the world in the blink of an eye, and ultimately broke up in 2015. But if Liam Payne and Niall Horan's reactions to Harry Styles winning album of the year at the 2023 Grammys prove anything, it's that whether the band are together or not, they show up and support one another when it counts.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
From 50 Cent to DeVon Franklin, All the People Meagan Good Has Dated Over the Years
Unlike some celebrities whose careers fizzle out after a few years, actor Meagan Good has had a long-lasting acting career that spans over two decades. Good first got her start in television in the early 1990s before landing a main role in Nickelodeon's sitcom "Cousin Skeeter," which lasted from 1998 to 2001.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Machine Gun Kelly's Grammys Red Carpet Interview Turned Into a Vulnerable Therapy Session
Machine Gun Kelly had a mini therapy session with Laverne Cox at the 2023 Grammy Awards. In a red carpet interview, the musician opened up about pressure he's felt at award shows and throughout his career in general. "I'm always pretty uncomfortable here," he said candidly. Kelly added that his fiancée, Megan Fox, had told him to give her a look if he felt "too vulnerable" at any point in the night.
Chrissy Teigen Had a Great Reason For Skipping the Grammys
Chrissy Teigen is prioritizing her postpartum health — even if it means missing husband John Legend's performance of the Grammy-nominated track "God Did" at the 2023 award show. The "Cravings" cookbook author made it clear in a recent Instagram post that she'd rather hang out with her 3-week-old daughter, Esti Maxine.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Deliver a Red-Hot Performance of "Unholy" at the Grammys
Sam Smith and Kim Petras brought their viral song "Unholy" to the 2023 Grammys stage, proving exactly why the track has been such an inescapable hit with a fiery performance. Smith opened the segment surrounded by a circle of dancers bathed in red light, later wearing a set of devil horns, while Petras sang her verse from inside a cage as a line of fire blazed behind her.
BTS's Snub Proves the Grammys Simply Aren't Relevant For Many Fans
BTS at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Image Source: Getty Images / Amy Sussman. For three years, BTS have been nominated for Grammy Awards — and, in doing so, the superstar group have made history several times over for being the first Korean group to snag those nominations (five in total) and to perform at the award show. But on Feb. 5, for the third year in a row, the Recording Academy snubbed one of the bestselling acts in the music industry.
Madonna Slams "Ageism and Misogyny"-Based Commentary on Her Appearance After Grammys
Madonna remains a Hollywood icon after years in the industry — and she won't let anyone tear her down. On Feb. 5, the pop superstar helped introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras's performance of their hit single "Unholy" at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Clad in an all-black ensemble, with her hair in intricate braids, the 64-year-old championed Smith and Petras, who won a golden gramophone for "Unholy" that night. While social media was alight with conversation about the fiery performance — during which Smith wore devil horns — Madonna said she, too, was subjected to chatter from online trolls.
The Sweet Moment Harry Styles Danced With a 78-Year-Old Fan on Stage at the Grammys
The 2023 Grammys were a star-studded affair marked by dozens of lively performances and history-making wins. For one overnight star, however, no amount of awards could've competed with having her dreams realized by none other than Harry Styles. At the award show on Feb. 5, 78-year-old Reina — a great-grandmother...
Christina Applegate Says 2023 SAG Awards Will Likely Be "My Last Awards Show" Amid MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is taking a step back from the spotlight. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Feb. 7, the 51-year-old actor said the upcoming 2023 SAG Awards will likely be "my last awards show as an actor" after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. "Right...
See Photos of Adele Living Her Best Life at the Grammys With Beyoncé and Lizzo
The 2023 Grammys were truly a magical night for Adele. Not only did she win best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," but she also got to meet one of her favorite celebrities, Dwayne Johnson, with a little help from the show's host, Trevor Noah. The fun didn't stop there, though. The 34-year-old also spent the evening hanging out with some of the biggest stars at the event, including Beyoncé, Lizzo, and Shania Twain.
Lance Bass, Michael Turchin, and Their Twins Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Family of 4
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are making the red carpet a family affair. The *NSYNC alum and his actor husband brought their 1-year-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, to the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden event on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills, and the foursome looked adorable in their family photos — though they told Entertainment Tonight that they didn't know there was going to be a red carpet at the event, hence their "rock and roll gear."
Taika Waititi's New Tattoo: a Tribute to His Wife Rita Ora or Rugby?
For most couples, tying the knot is the ultimate sign of commitment, but for celebrities, it's really all down to the tattoo tribute. Just weeks after Rita Ora confirmed she married Taika Waititi last summer, the latter has gone and got a tattoo in honor of his new wife. On Feb. 8, Waititi posted a black and white video on his Instagram showcasing the letter 'R' in old English font sitting above his thumb and index finger on his right hand, created by Los Angeles tattoo artist, Winterstone.
Olivia Rodrigo Pairs a Chest-Cutout Minidress With 5-Inch Platforms
After Olivia Rodrigo's totally sheer red carpet look at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she put on an equally bold afterparty look. Spotted at the Universal Music Group's after-hours affair on Sunday, Feb. 5, the 19-year-old star changed into a micro minidress made of black sequins with a giant keyhole cutout at the chest. On her feet were equally retro platform heeled black patent sandals.
JAY-Z, Rihanna, and More Stars Celebrate LeBron James's Record-Breaking Game
When LeBron James smashed through Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record of 38,387 points on Feb. 7, making him the highest-scoring NBA player in history, some famous faces were there to cheer him on. LeBron broke the record in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and stars in attendance included Rihanna; JAY-Z; Bad Bunny; Adele's boyfriend, Rich Paul; and many more.
Rita Ora Brings Back This Controversial "Ugly" Shoe Trend From the 2000s
Rita Ora is starting spring off early, wearing white platform UGG slides while out and about in Los Angeles. The 32-year-old "You Only Love Me" singer rocked all of the classics: a white cotton crop top, low-rise boyfriend jeans, a leather jacket, and a black Miu Miu bag, accessorized with sunglasses and a chunky silver chain choker around her neck. But her UGG Aww Yeah sandals were what stood out — and though February may be the coldest month of the year, she's clearly not letting a midwinter chill ruin her vibe, proving that winter whites refer to more than just cozy sweaters and scarves. In fact, on a mild morning in LA, it can be completely comfortable to slip your pedicured toes into open-toe shoes.
Jessica Biel Demos a "Lunge Matrix" That's a Whole Leg Workout in 1 Move
Celebs may have access to the best trainers, the fanciest equipment, and the most advanced tech to pursue their health and fitness goals, but they need to train more or less the same way as us common folk do: by working hard in the gym. Jessica Biel's latest workout clip...
