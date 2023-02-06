ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
Consequence

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
guitar.com

KISS’ longtime manager says final show of ‘End of the Road’ tour will happen in 2023

KISS’ long time manager Doc McGhee has said that the final show of the band’s “End of the Road” tour will definitely take place this year. This news comes after repeated reports from the band themselves that KISS was “far from done”, with frontman Paul Stanley stating that “I’d like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road”.
101.9 KING FM

Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad

Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
Loudwire

Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot

A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
101.9 KING FM

Watch Michelob’s ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Commercial

Beer company Michelob Ultra has released the full version of its Caddyshack-themed Super Bowl commercial, complete with Kenny Loggins’ song “I’m Alright.”. The spot stars tennis legend Serena Williams and Succession actor Brian Cox. The two hit the golf course for a fierce battle, with several nods to Harold Ramis’ 1980 comedy classic throughout the ad. In addition to “I’m Alright” – Loggins’ hit theme song to the film – the commercial features Caddyshack’s fictional Bushwood Country Club, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo appears dressed like Bill Murray’s character Carl Spackler and Cox even delivers one of the movie’s most famous lines: “Well, we’re waiting.”
101.9 KING FM

How Living Colour Bucked the Mainstream With ‘Leave It Alone’

Living Colour found mainstream success in the back half of the '80s. "Cult of Personality," from the band's 1988 debut, Vivid, was a commercial and critical hit. The band appeared on Saturday Night Live the following year and secured a gig opening for the Rolling Stones alongside Guns N' Roses.
101.9 KING FM

Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?

“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”. Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.
101.9 KING FM

