Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring
Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
Judas Priest release short statement on Ozzy Osbourne's tour retirement, future shows
"Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again"
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
guitar.com
KISS’ longtime manager says final show of ‘End of the Road’ tour will happen in 2023
KISS’ long time manager Doc McGhee has said that the final show of the band’s “End of the Road” tour will definitely take place this year. This news comes after repeated reports from the band themselves that KISS was “far from done”, with frontman Paul Stanley stating that “I’d like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road”.
Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring
Ozzy Osbourne was seen using a cane while entering a medical center in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he announced he's retiring from touring.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Megadeth are doing a special livestream show from one of the world's most famous arenas
Megadeth: They Only Come Out At Night - Live At Budokan will stream later this month!
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Willie Nelson doesn’t belong in the Rock Hall. These 5 unnominated acts do
Saying you’re against Willie Nelson is like saying you’re against Santa Claus. And I’m against Willie Nelson. Oh, not against the gentle-souled, 89-year-old country-music legend as a dude. Willie’s cool. His music’s cool, too. But Willie Nelson shouldn’t go into the Rock And Roll Hall...
Elton John Out-Triangles Jack Harlow in Doritos Super Bowl Ad
Elton John might be winding down his touring career, but he’s still got enough fire in him to upstage rapper Jack Harlow for “Triangle Player of the Year” in a new Doritos Super Bowl commercial, which you can watch below. The 90-second spot begins with Harlow in the studio, listening disappointedly to a generic hip-hop beat and deciding he “need[s] to try something new.”
Iron Maiden’s Eddie – A Look Back Through More Than 40 Years of Metal’s Best Mascot
A street-walking axe murderer, the Devil's puppet, a lobotomized asylum patient, an Egyptian pharaoh, a cyborg... a tree (a menacing one at that), a fighter pilot, a storm hovering over a futuristic London, a gigantic space alien, a Mayan warrior... regardless of what form and no matter what horrific, metamorphosing torture he endures, Iron Maiden's Eddie has served as the most essential visual representation any band, metal or otherwise, could have.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Watch Michelob’s ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Commercial
Beer company Michelob Ultra has released the full version of its Caddyshack-themed Super Bowl commercial, complete with Kenny Loggins’ song “I’m Alright.”. The spot stars tennis legend Serena Williams and Succession actor Brian Cox. The two hit the golf course for a fierce battle, with several nods to Harold Ramis’ 1980 comedy classic throughout the ad. In addition to “I’m Alright” – Loggins’ hit theme song to the film – the commercial features Caddyshack’s fictional Bushwood Country Club, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo appears dressed like Bill Murray’s character Carl Spackler and Cox even delivers one of the movie’s most famous lines: “Well, we’re waiting.”
How Living Colour Bucked the Mainstream With ‘Leave It Alone’
Living Colour found mainstream success in the back half of the '80s. "Cult of Personality," from the band's 1988 debut, Vivid, was a commercial and critical hit. The band appeared on Saturday Night Live the following year and secured a gig opening for the Rolling Stones alongside Guns N' Roses.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Sits In With Pub Band to Play AC/DC Covers for 17 People
Once a musician, always a musician! While Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently playing to thousands nightly on tour, drummer Chad Smith recently rocked a crowd of 17 during a night out in Australia. The musician dropped by Melbourne's Cherry Bar, where he sat in with the pub's band for a pair of AC/DC classics.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s Determined to Get Back on Stage Following Touring Retirement Announcement
Days after announcing he was retiring from touring, Ozzy Osbourne declares he is determined to get back on stage despite his health issues. While speaking to Billboard, Ozzy admitted that his fans are the thing he’s really going to miss about not doing gigs. “I’m a hands-on guy,” he explained. “I like talking to my fans, I miss them terribly.”
Which Avengers Will Cameo in ‘Quantumania’?
“You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?”. Those are Kang’s words in one of the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. That ominous line means that even though we haven’t seen it — yet — this variant of Kang has almost surely traveled through the multiverse in the past, where he’s battled and killed numerous variants of the Avengers.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Director Plans Cinematic Universe of Twisted Childhood Favorites
The director of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is planning on making more disturbing adaptations of innocent classics, like Bambi and Peter Pan. This is either the worst or best news you'll hear today, depending on how much you value your childhood. Despite the low budget and the arguably flimsy premise,...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0