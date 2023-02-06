Read full article on original website
14-year-old killed in shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teen. At around 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot […]
Arrest made in connection with 2014 murder of Trinity woman
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is from 2014 when Crime Stoppers was offering an award for Holland's murder. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with the 2014 murder of Tammy Sellers Holland. Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home on...
Man arrested nearly decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
North Carolina teen accused of murdering boyfriend, asking friends to help clean up
Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quantell White, 21.
1 found dead after report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons overnight, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons. At the scene, deputies found one person dead. The sheriff’s office has not released […]
cbs17
Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
Kannapolis PD say two juveniles killed, robbed 18-year-old man
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police charged two juveniles with the Jan. 23 shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Kannapolis resident Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez died in a Pacific Court parking lot. Police responded to the lot after getting a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. that day. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in […]
WXII 12
Homeowner shoots armed intruder, man in critical condition
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A homeowner shot an armed man who broke into their house, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Andrews Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the homeowner standing in the front yard, armed with a shotgun. A white man was...
Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
High Point teen identified as body found at Ledford Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office said a High Point teen was identified as the body that was found at Ledford Middle School last Wednesday. Tanner Michael Jones, 18, was found dead outside one of the back doors of the school early that morning. Deputies do not believe...
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Suspect, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in hospital after shooting, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation will be investigating after a sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called just after 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the Arnold Road area north of Lexington. A vehicle being driven by […]
WXII 12
Following record number of homicides in January, Winston-Salem Police hope to curb gun violence moving forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is hoping to curb gun violence following a record month for homicides in the city. In January alone, there were nine homicides in Winston-Salem. Four of those cases still remain unsolved. "We didn't get here overnight," said Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn...
63-year-old man hit by car in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — 63-year-old man hit by car at the intersection of South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street Wednesday, police say. Officers said they got the call around 9:32 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that 63-year-old Rodney Alan Jones was walking across the street when a Nissan...
WXII 12
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
