Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Arrest made in connection with 2014 murder of Trinity woman

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is from 2014 when Crime Stoppers was offering an award for Holland's murder. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with the 2014 murder of Tammy Sellers Holland. Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home on...
TRINITY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested nearly decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Homeowner shoots armed intruder, man in critical condition

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A homeowner shot an armed man who broke into their house, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Andrews Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the homeowner standing in the front yard, armed with a shotgun. A white man was...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in Greensboro by Randolph County deputies accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Dec. 29, the RCSO was told about possible sexual offenses involving minors. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

63-year-old man hit by car in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — 63-year-old man hit by car at the intersection of South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street Wednesday, police say. Officers said they got the call around 9:32 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that 63-year-old Rodney Alan Jones was walking across the street when a Nissan...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
BURLINGTON, NC
