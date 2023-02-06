ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey

 2 days ago
Comments / 16

Fred Flintstone
1d ago

Lol. Like when wars ravaged Africa, South and Central America and certain sections of the populace were silent. Then Ukraine gets attacked and suddenly it the most important and devastating things since the Big Bang.

tennisuptodate.com

Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"

Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
tennisuptodate.com

Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
tennisuptodate.com

Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony

Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
tennisuptodate.com

Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media: "She still needs time to develop and time to find out who she is"

Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media and things outside of tennis if she hopes to continue her tennis career. Raducanu was accused many times of putting tennis second after rising to stardom following her surprising US Open win. The British player didn't have a very good year in 2022 suffering from many injuries. Media quickly attributed that to a lack of practice time and when she injured herself in Auckland, the same headlines returned.
tennisuptodate.com

"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023

Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
The Independent

‘Beautiful person’: Goalkeeper dies in Turkey earthquake collapse

Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, a Turkish goalkeeper, has died after Monday’s earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.The 28-year-old, who had played six times for the Turkish second division club since joining in 2021, had been missing since two major seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.The club confirmed his passing on social media on Tuesday, describing Turkaslan as a “beautiful person”.“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter.“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”The official death count is now close to 9,000, with...
tennisuptodate.com

Bianca Andreescu crashes out of Abu Dhabi against Putintseva

Despite struggling with a shoulder injury in Hua Hin Andreescu opted to play in Abu Dhabi but she didn't do very well losing to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-7(2) 2-6. Andreescu entered this match as a favourite but it was unclear how well her shoulder felt after she retired in Hua Hin just a few days ago. She opened well taking an early break but as soon as Putitnseva found her rhythm the match shifted in her favour. She broke back and was able to stick through a sequence.
tennisuptodate.com

"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest

American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennisuptodate.com

"If Coco was a stock, I'm gonna buy": Tracy Austin predicts Grand Slam breakthrough soon for Gauff

Former American player Tracy Austin is buying Coco Gauff stock believing she is due for a major breakthrough in the near future. Believing that isn't anything shocking as people have been predicting Gauff's breakthrough for a long time but it's yet to properly come. To be fair, she broke out several times in a major way but never won a grand slam. She looked in really good shape ahead of the Australian Open but disappointed at the event losing to Ostapenko.
tennisuptodate.com

Monica Puig believes Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles - "Remember the reason why you started playing tennis in the first place"

Olympic tennis champion Monica Puig is certain British No.1 Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles and it’s ‘only a matter of time’. Raducanu remarkably won the 2021 US Open as an 18-year-old to become the first player in the Open Era to win a major title as a qualifier as she also registered Britain’s first Grand Slam women’s singles trophy since 1977 in a fairy-tale victory.
tennisuptodate.com

Leylah Fernandez loses 'battle of qualifiers' in Abu Dhabi to Shelby Rogers

Both Leylah Fernandez and Shelby Rogers needed to play qualifiers in order to make it to the main draw and today Rogers was the one that proved better than her opponent 6-4 5-7 6-1. The match was a very interesting one as Fernandez demonstrated her typical up-and-down tennis with Rogers...
tennisuptodate.com

Murray tied with Tommy Haas for most wildcards received on ATP Tour since 1990 after receiving one for Dubai

Andy Murray has tied Tommy Haas for getting the most wild cards since 1990 after he got one more for the Dubai tennis event coming up. Murray's name was once in the news for the wrong reasons as the British player was questioned on his 'taking' of wild cards. While his ranking has improved quite, so much so that he doesn't really need wild cards that often anymore, Murray was questioned earlier in his comeback for his reliance on wild cards all the time.
tennisuptodate.com

"The whole world was surprised": Compatriot Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina hails Carlos Alcaraz after remarkable 2022

Many people were stunned with the kind of year Carlos Alcaraz was able to produce and so was his compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Carlos Alcaraz started the 2022 campaign with a solid Australian Open effort but nobody was aware what kind of madness will. He quickly established himself as a great player on the clay in South America snatching up an ATP 500 trophy. He would add his maiden ATP 100 trophy not long after that in Miami and another ATP 500 trophy in Barcelona.

