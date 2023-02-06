Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey

Read full article on original website
Fred Flintstone
1d ago
Lol. Like when wars ravaged Africa, South and Central America and certain sections of the populace were silent. Then Ukraine gets attacked and suddenly it the most important and devastating things since the Big Bang.
Reply
2
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks shares trait with Venus, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick; all were trained by coaching legend Rick Macci
Rising American sensation Alycia Parks shares one thing in common with Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Andy Roddick and it is that they were all once coached by the legendary Rick Macci. The Williams sisters and Roddick have been consistent throughout their careers, etching history in American tennis over and...
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"
Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony
Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu was buried under rubble in the massive Turkey earthquake hours after scoring a last-minute goal to win a league game
The former Newcastle United player was found alive in the rubble on Tuesday, and is being treated for his injuries, a team official said.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media: "She still needs time to develop and time to find out who she is"
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media and things outside of tennis if she hopes to continue her tennis career. Raducanu was accused many times of putting tennis second after rising to stardom following her surprising US Open win. The British player didn't have a very good year in 2022 suffering from many injuries. Media quickly attributed that to a lack of practice time and when she injured herself in Auckland, the same headlines returned.
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
Turkish club reveal goalkeeper died in earthquake but Christian Atsu rescued
Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following Monday’s earthquake in the country. The 28-year-old’s club, second division Yeni Malatyaspor, confirmed the news on Twitter. Turkaslan played six times after joining in 2021. “Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the...
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
tennisuptodate.com
"Me neither" - Stan Wawrinka humorously agrees with fan who questioned how the Swiss star won three Grand Slam titles
Trying to regain his top level for some time now, tennis star Stan Wawrinka recently showed that he has a great sense of humor as well. The Swiss player quipped that he had no idea how he managed to win three Grand Slam titles. The 37-year-old is one of the...
‘Beautiful person’: Goalkeeper dies in Turkey earthquake collapse
Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, a Turkish goalkeeper, has died after Monday’s earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.The 28-year-old, who had played six times for the Turkish second division club since joining in 2021, had been missing since two major seismic events struck southern Turkey and northern Syria.The club confirmed his passing on social media on Tuesday, describing Turkaslan as a “beautiful person”.“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter.“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”The official death count is now close to 9,000, with...
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu crashes out of Abu Dhabi against Putintseva
Despite struggling with a shoulder injury in Hua Hin Andreescu opted to play in Abu Dhabi but she didn't do very well losing to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-7(2) 2-6. Andreescu entered this match as a favourite but it was unclear how well her shoulder felt after she retired in Hua Hin just a few days ago. She opened well taking an early break but as soon as Putitnseva found her rhythm the match shifted in her favour. She broke back and was able to stick through a sequence.
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Coco was a stock, I'm gonna buy": Tracy Austin predicts Grand Slam breakthrough soon for Gauff
Former American player Tracy Austin is buying Coco Gauff stock believing she is due for a major breakthrough in the near future. Believing that isn't anything shocking as people have been predicting Gauff's breakthrough for a long time but it's yet to properly come. To be fair, she broke out several times in a major way but never won a grand slam. She looked in really good shape ahead of the Australian Open but disappointed at the event losing to Ostapenko.
tennisuptodate.com
Monica Puig believes Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles - "Remember the reason why you started playing tennis in the first place"
Olympic tennis champion Monica Puig is certain British No.1 Emma Raducanu will win more Grand Slam titles and it’s ‘only a matter of time’. Raducanu remarkably won the 2021 US Open as an 18-year-old to become the first player in the Open Era to win a major title as a qualifier as she also registered Britain’s first Grand Slam women’s singles trophy since 1977 in a fairy-tale victory.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez loses 'battle of qualifiers' in Abu Dhabi to Shelby Rogers
Both Leylah Fernandez and Shelby Rogers needed to play qualifiers in order to make it to the main draw and today Rogers was the one that proved better than her opponent 6-4 5-7 6-1. The match was a very interesting one as Fernandez demonstrated her typical up-and-down tennis with Rogers...
tennisuptodate.com
Murray tied with Tommy Haas for most wildcards received on ATP Tour since 1990 after receiving one for Dubai
Andy Murray has tied Tommy Haas for getting the most wild cards since 1990 after he got one more for the Dubai tennis event coming up. Murray's name was once in the news for the wrong reasons as the British player was questioned on his 'taking' of wild cards. While his ranking has improved quite, so much so that he doesn't really need wild cards that often anymore, Murray was questioned earlier in his comeback for his reliance on wild cards all the time.
tennisuptodate.com
"The whole world was surprised": Compatriot Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina hails Carlos Alcaraz after remarkable 2022
Many people were stunned with the kind of year Carlos Alcaraz was able to produce and so was his compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Carlos Alcaraz started the 2022 campaign with a solid Australian Open effort but nobody was aware what kind of madness will. He quickly established himself as a great player on the clay in South America snatching up an ATP 500 trophy. He would add his maiden ATP 100 trophy not long after that in Miami and another ATP 500 trophy in Barcelona.
tennisuptodate.com
"There's nothing exciting about Tommy" - Rennae Stubbs on why Tommy Paul tends to remain underappreciated
Karolina Pliskova's former coach Rennae Stubbs and Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson discussed Tommy Paul's apparent lack of popularity on their podcast, 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'. Paul became the first American player since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open. The 25-year-old ousted compatriot Ben...
Comments / 16