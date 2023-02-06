ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say

(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible

FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
DETROIT, MI
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
Reward up to $50,000 offered after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after robbing a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint Tuesday in Dearborn. The mail carrier was near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street just before 11:30 a.m. when they were approached by an armed man who robbed them before fleeing east on Penn in a gray Dodge Charger.
DEARBORN, MI
Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
DETROIT, MI
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Armed man hospitalized after attempting to rob CPL holder in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An attempted armed robbery in Detroit late Wednesday night landed a suspect in the hospital after he targeted someone who had a concealed pistol license. The incident happened in the 14600 block of Gratiot shortly before 10 p.m., Detroit police said. According to officers, an adult...
DETROIT, MI
Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
PONTIAC, MI

