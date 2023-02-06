Read full article on original website
Family ‘crossing fingers’ after suspect in death of Ben Kable flees to Thailand
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is getting help from federal officials to arrest the person they said hit and killed Michigan State student Ben Kable on New Year's Day after she fled the country just days after he was killed. Tubtim ‘Sue’ Howson has been...
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
Video: Wyandotte police make life-saving rescue after fiery crash by suspect
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A dangerous driver got into a fiery crash during a police chase in Wyandotte - and moments later -- a heroic rescue was caught on body cam last Thursday. "Get a fire extinguisher," the officer said on video."Get him out of the car." It was...
Woman fled to Thailand after alleged hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable, feds say
(FOX 2) - An Oakland Township woman has fled the U.S. to avoid prosecution for a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Oakland County. Tubtim Howson is wanted in connection to a deadly crash after she allegedly struck a 22-year-old man on Jan. 1 while he was on holiday break from school. Later identified as Ben Kable of Shelby Township, he was walking on Rochester Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck.
On birthday of man killed trying to stop break-in, family plans his funeral
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of Stanley Green Jr. still can’t believe he was killed after trying to stop a car break-in outside his neighbor's residence. Tuesday would have been his birthday. "Tomorrow is not promised, and today is not promised," said Yolanda Givens, the victim's...
'Bonnie and Clyde' bank robber pleads guilty to 2018 Metro Detroit crimes
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Waterford man who robbed banks while his wife drove the getaway car pleaded guilty to bank robbery and weapons charges last week. After being caught, David Johnson's wife allegedly said the crimes were exciting and compared herself and Johnson to Bonnie and Clyde.
No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible
FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
Reward up to $50,000 offered after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after robbing a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint Tuesday in Dearborn. The mail carrier was near the intersection of Pardee Avenue and Penn Street just before 11:30 a.m. when they were approached by an armed man who robbed them before fleeing east on Penn in a gray Dodge Charger.
Man accused of using stolen gun to get free pop at Ypsilanti Taco Bell
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man already on probation for weapons offenses is facing charges after authorities alleged he used a gun to get free pop from an Ypsilanti Taco Bell. According to a federal court filing, the man, identified as Eddie Lee Nailor III, 31, was holding a...
Murdered rapper's family ‘in the dark’ amid investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of one of three rappers who were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex says they've been kept in the dark about the investigation - including why her son was targeted. Montoya Givens was one of the three men who were...
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
Armed man hospitalized after attempting to rob CPL holder in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An attempted armed robbery in Detroit late Wednesday night landed a suspect in the hospital after he targeted someone who had a concealed pistol license. The incident happened in the 14600 block of Gratiot shortly before 10 p.m., Detroit police said. According to officers, an adult...
Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self after she said she wanted to end relationship
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a 21-year-old man and his 23-year-old girlfriend were both found dead Monday night. Officers were called to a home for a welfare check Monday night when they were greeted by the homeowner. Once inside, they found the two bodies with gunshot wounds.
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
