Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
Parents’ anger as school tells girls to ask for ‘red card passes’ while on their period to give them access to toilets
A SECONDARY school has shocked parents asking girls on their period to request a "red card pass" if they want to use the toilet during class time. The school says it is attempting to "maximise learning time" and cut down on toilet breaks during teaching hours. Outraged parents have vented...
Parents to be fined £5 for every half an hour they're late to pick up children from school
Parents with children at a UK school are being warned they could face a fine of £5 for every half hour they're late to pick up their kids. The warning comes from Woodbank Primary School in Brandlesholme, Bury, which decided to bring in a fine in a bid to prevent parents from relying too much on teachers for some involuntary after-school care.
BBC
St Barnabas: Bristol school set to close despite opposition
A 150-year-old school is to shut due to falling pupil numbers, after the move was approved by Bristol City Council. St Barnabas Primary School in Montpelier has space for 210 pupils but currently only has 56. On Tuesday councillors agreed it should close at the end of the academic year,...
BBC
Montpelier High School's head reacts to Ofsted's inadequate rating
The principal of a school rated inadequate by Ofsted says its report does not "fully reflect" changes put in place. Montpelier High School was given the rating by inspectors in March 2022 and a second visit in December found there were still serious weaknesses. The Ofsted report said the school...
BBC
Luton nursery school recognised for mental health education
Teaching children as young as two about mental health helps them to have "good wellbeing and resilience", nursery school staff have said. Rothesay Nursery School in Luton, Bedfordshire, is the first early years provider to be named an ambassador for mental health. It was awarded by Thrive, which trains education...
