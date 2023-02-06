ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

St Barnabas: Bristol school set to close despite opposition

A 150-year-old school is to shut due to falling pupil numbers, after the move was approved by Bristol City Council. St Barnabas Primary School in Montpelier has space for 210 pupils but currently only has 56. On Tuesday councillors agreed it should close at the end of the academic year,...
BBC

Montpelier High School's head reacts to Ofsted's inadequate rating

The principal of a school rated inadequate by Ofsted says its report does not "fully reflect" changes put in place. Montpelier High School was given the rating by inspectors in March 2022 and a second visit in December found there were still serious weaknesses. The Ofsted report said the school...
BBC

Luton nursery school recognised for mental health education

Teaching children as young as two about mental health helps them to have "good wellbeing and resilience", nursery school staff have said. Rothesay Nursery School in Luton, Bedfordshire, is the first early years provider to be named an ambassador for mental health. It was awarded by Thrive, which trains education...

Comments / 0

Community Policy