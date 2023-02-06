Read full article on original website
Kansas AD Travis Goff talks Memorial Stadium renovations, Allen Fieldhouse and more
Kansas athletic director Travis Goff has heard the concerns about Wi-Fi issues at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. He’s committed to fixing that issue — among others concerning the stadium and adjacent Anderson Family Football Complex. That much was clear as Goff spoke with The Star in a Twitter Spaces Q&A Wednesday evening.
Bill Self held team meeting with KU basketball before win vs. Big 12 leader Texas
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self did not wait until practice Sunday to let his players know their performance in Saturday’s 68-53 blowout loss at Iowa State was unacceptable heading into Monday night’s game against Texas. “Coach had a meeting with them, which we don’t usually do...
Racist language persists in some Kansas property records. Could these bills end that?
Racist language that for decades has lingered in some Kansas property records and homes association documents would be easier to remove under bills proposed by two Johnson County lawmakers. The legislation would authorize any city, county or the Kansas Human Rights Commission to eliminate a racially restrictive covenant by redacting...
Lawsuit says 4-year-old was injured in care of Kansas foster care contractor KVC
A lawsuit filed Jan. 27 in Wyandotte County District Court accuses an Olathe nonprofit of harming a young child while they were in foster care. KVC Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a foster care contractor for the state of Kansas, is being sued on allegations that it is responsible for injuries inflicted on a now 4-year-old child while they were in foster care, according to court documents.
