A lawsuit filed Jan. 27 in Wyandotte County District Court accuses an Olathe nonprofit of harming a young child while they were in foster care. KVC Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a foster care contractor for the state of Kansas, is being sued on allegations that it is responsible for injuries inflicted on a now 4-year-old child while they were in foster care, according to court documents.

OLATHE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO