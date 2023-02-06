Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard vehicle slips off trailer, closing I-65 ramp in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana National Guard military vehicle slid off a trailer and onto I-65 Thursday, closing down the nearby exit ramp, Indiana Department of Transportation said. The National Guard confirmed its vehicle and personnel were involved, but provided no additional details to News 8. INDOT sent...
WTHR
IMPD locates car that reportedly hit pedestrian
In an update on Saturday, police said the vehicle had been located and the investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio
A train derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday night, causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported. Multiple train cars can be seen on fire in images posted on social media from East Palestine, a town northwest of Pittsburgh. Smoke can be seen rising from the blaze and filling the atmosphere. Emergency crews had been evacuating residents from their homes within a mile of the fire, according to several media reports. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details. Norfolk Southern Corp freight railroad was “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment.
