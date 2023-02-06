ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2023 dates set for 2 of Cincinnati's largest events

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dates are set for two of Cincinnati's largest events for 2023. As usual, the Taste of Cincinnati will return Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. It will once again be located on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Octoberfest Zinzinnati will...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Newport on the Levee presents Love on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — Love is in the air so be prepared to come to Newport on the Levee's annual Love on the Levee event this Saturday, Feb 11. Love on the Levee presented by Kendra Scott is a great Valentine's Day weekend celebration that you should attend with your family and friends.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

UC students petition to prevent moving the Bearcat statue before graduation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at the University of Cincinnati band together in an attempt to save the school’s well-loved Bearcat statue from being moved to storage in March. UC student Sydney Ford started a “Save the Bearcat” petition on Monday in hopes that the class of 2023 will be able to enjoy it throughout graduation in the spring.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH

