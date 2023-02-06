Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
WLWT 5
9-year-old raises money for cancer research in honor of brother
CINCINNATI — Raising money in her brother's honor. 9-year-old Julia Wolf is turning 10 in a few days and the best gift she can get is support for The Cure Starts Now, an organization dedicated to children's cancer research. It's all in honor of her brother, Grant, who died...
Please Help Me Flood a Children's Hospital With Valentine's Messages From Acadiana
I know sending an e-card to a child may not seem like much, but you have to take it from me, it means the world to the child and their family.
Fox 19
Mother of 4 endures painful recovery after head-on crash in Colerain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local mother is still recovering after she was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver with her children in the car. A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted that man, Anthony Belton, on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.
WKRC
2023 dates set for 2 of Cincinnati's largest events
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dates are set for two of Cincinnati's largest events for 2023. As usual, the Taste of Cincinnati will return Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. It will once again be located on Fifth Street from Walnut to Sentinel, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Octoberfest Zinzinnati will...
spectrumnews1.com
New shelter opens to help more homeless, domestic violence survivors
HAMILTON, Ohio — As the need for housing help rises, a new homeless and domestic violence shelter is up and running. For some survivors, the road to help wasn’t an easy one. A young mother, Moné, who declined to give her full name as she doesn’t want to...
WLWT 5
Bibi the hippo, world’s most patient mother, celebrates 24th birthday
Bibi the hippo, the world’s most patient mother, turns 24 years old on Tuesday. Born Feb. 7, 1999, the over-3,000-pound hippo hails from St. Louis. She now calls the Cincinnati Zoo home. Bibi and Henry the hippo, who died in November 2017, are the parents of the world-famous Fiona.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati barber goes viral with video of special connection with young boy
CINCINNATI — A video of a local barber is going viral on TikTok. The barber, Cincinnati native Vernon Jackson, does free haircuts for kids with special needs. The viral video in question shows his interactions with a special little boy, Ellison, who has Down syndrome. The video, which has...
WLWT 5
Elementary students weigh in on how to make the city of Hamilton better, safer
HAMILTON, Ohio — You're never too young to be heard, and in Hamilton, city and school leaders are giving sixth graders a voice about how they would make their neighborhood a better and safer place to live. "They're citizens of our city, too. They may be sixth graders, but...
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
Fox 19
No classes at Rothenburg Academy through Wednesday; remote learning Thursday and Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The principal of Rothenberg Preparatory Academy has announced there will be no classes on Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be remote learning on Thursday and Friday. “The mechanical issues at our school building are the result of a malfunction of a water valve that significantly flooded...
WLWT 5
Newport on the Levee presents Love on the Levee
NEWPORT, Ky. — Love is in the air so be prepared to come to Newport on the Levee's annual Love on the Levee event this Saturday, Feb 11. Love on the Levee presented by Kendra Scott is a great Valentine's Day weekend celebration that you should attend with your family and friends.
Fox 19
Off-duty doctor, nurse save girl’s leg at Anderson trampoline park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-year-old recovering after a traumatic accident at a trampoline park is trying to find the medical professionals who rushed to her aid. Gemma Miller was badly hurt last Sunday at a business in Anderson Township, according to her mother, Megan. Gemma broke her tibia and fibula....
WKRC
Feeling anxious? Here's what doctors say you can eat to ease the nerves
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Feeling a little anxious? It might be time to change your menu. The World Health Organization says anxiety and depression have topped our concerns since the start of the pandemic. A survey of 90 countries reports cases of both are up 25 percent. Families with young children...
spectrumnews1.com
Families of two soccer players who died from cardiac arrest are fighting to spread AED awareness
UNION, Ky. — When NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game, quick response by medical personnel and the application of an automated external defibrillator (AED) were factors that likely helped save his life. But those aren’t always available to athletes competing at...
Fox 19
UC students petition to prevent moving the Bearcat statue before graduation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at the University of Cincinnati band together in an attempt to save the school’s well-loved Bearcat statue from being moved to storage in March. UC student Sydney Ford started a “Save the Bearcat” petition on Monday in hopes that the class of 2023 will be able to enjoy it throughout graduation in the spring.
dayton.com
Milillo’s Pizza owner on closing: ‘It just breaks my heart that it has to come to this’
Milillo’s Pizza will close because the iconic Hamilton restaurant’s owner said the business has struggled financially in recent years, and it hasn’t been able to weather that trouble. Owner Ronald Stout said his family pizza restaurant was negatively impacted by a number of issues, including the nearly...
Fox 19
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
