Maryland State

The Comeback

Dan Snyder pursuing record-breaking sale

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder revealed back in November that he plans to sell the organization after a criminal investigation emerged against the franchise. His latest decision may be even more of an indication that he will indeed be selling the Commanders’ organization. According to Fox5, Snyder is reportedly selling his estate in Potomac, MD, Read more... The post Dan Snyder pursuing record-breaking sale appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Neo-Nazi Bonnie and Clyde Arrested for Plotting to Wipe Out Baltimore’s Power Grid

A neo-Nazi couple recently out of prison may soon be back behind bars after they allegedly blabbed to an undercover informant last month that they planned to sabotage power stations in Maryland.Brandon Russell, 27, and his girlfriend Sarah Clendaniel, 34, are accused of plotting to shoot up five substations that serve the Baltimore area—an attack Clendaniel told a federal informant would “completely destroy Baltimore,” said Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.Russell and Clendaniel are facing up to 20 years in prison for the foiled attack plan. Their first court appearance will be on Monday in Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Virginia?

Virginia is home to many beautiful lakes, but none are quite as impressive as the John H. Kerr Reservoir. Also known as Buggs Island Lake, it is the largest lake in the state spanning over 50,000 acres, and offers a wide variety of recreational activities for visitors and residents alike. From boating and fishing to swimming and camping, the John H. Kerr Reservoir has something to offer everyone. In this article, we will take a closer look at this stunning lake and all it has to offer. From its history and natural environment to its recreational opportunities and annual events, we’ll explore everything you need to know about the John H. Kerr Reservoir. Whether you’re a local resident or planning a visit, this guide will help you make the most of your time on the lake.
VIRGINIA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland

The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
SALISBURY, MD
tourcounsel.com

Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland

The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
ROSEDALE, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
