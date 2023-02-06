Jerry Urso, Grand Historian, the Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge of Florida will be at the Jacksonville Main Library on Saturday, February 11th at 2 p.m. If you like history at all this is a must-visit! Learn more about the Prince Hall Masons, the largest African American fraternal organization in the US. Founded in 1870, this Black Masonic Grand Lodge has been instrumental in providing Black leaders in Jacksonville since its inception. An audience Q&A will follow the presentation. Go to JaxPublicLibrary.org for more.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO