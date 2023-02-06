ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville's Sugar Hill

The Abraham Lincoln Lewis residence at 504 8th Street. Lewis was the longtime president of the Afro-American Life Insurance Company who also founded American Beach in Nassau County. He was said to be one of the city’s first African-American millionaires. The epicenter of Jacksonville’s Black middle class community, Sugar...
History Chat: History of Prince Hall Masons (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)

Jerry Urso, Grand Historian, the Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge of Florida will be at the Jacksonville Main Library on Saturday, February 11th at 2 p.m. If you like history at all this is a must-visit! Learn more about the Prince Hall Masons, the largest African American fraternal organization in the US. Founded in 1870, this Black Masonic Grand Lodge has been instrumental in providing Black leaders in Jacksonville since its inception. An audience Q&A will follow the presentation. Go to JaxPublicLibrary.org for more.
Who is Aiden Fucci?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen...
Leaders of Jacksonville drug ring sentenced to prison, must forfeit cars, motorcycles, Rolex watches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The leaders of a Jacksonville drug ring have been sentenced in federal court. Kimberly Michelle Claridy Wlalker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.
