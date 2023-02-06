Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for dealing fentanyl, possessing gunDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Related
1960s Civil Rights activist told he could not speak at Duval school, one he has spoken at before
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was active in the civil rights movement in Jacksonville in the 1960’s is no longer welcome to speak at a school. Rodney Hurst has spoken to students for years, sharing his experiences about racism in Florida when he was a teenager and young man.
LaVilla native plans to use neglected buildings to drive a revival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty lots and rundown buildings line Ashley and Broad Streets in LaVilla. A far cry from what the neighborhood once was. “I mean this place is magical,” said LaVilla native, Malcolm Jackson. “Martin Luther King walked on these very same steps on these sidewalks. Cab...
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
Florida Black Expo returns during Black History Month to showcase small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Black Expo is back and it's now during Black History Month. The event starts Thursday at TIAA Bank Field and the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville with the goal of promoting Black-owned business growth and exposure. Florida Black Expo President Mincy Pollock says the expo is both empowering and entertaining.
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
Jacksonville bookstore adds 'Books Recently Banned in Duval County' display
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville bookstore is taking a stand against Florida book bans in schools, with a new “Books Recently Banned in Duval County” display. Chamblin Bookmine and Chamblin Uptown are using the sections to raise awareness about the hundreds of books banned in schools across the state.
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory
'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
Jacksonville's Overdose Squad is focused on getting dealers off the streets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Somebody snuffed out Leigh's life in a heartbeat for a few dollars," Patricia Brantley said. "That's what I feel like." It's just shy of two years since Patricia Brantley came home from work and found her only child, Leigh Brantley, lifeless in her bed. “I...
No, you cannot hear a rocket launch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is home to the space coast and we are able to watch rockets launching into space almost weekly. One viewer claims he heard the launch all the way in Jacksonville! Let’s verify. QUESTION: Can you hear the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Jacksonville?
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
Police: Jacksonville man arrested for threatening mass shooting after trouble with Cash App
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police report on the arrest of Christopher Ciccone, who was arrested Monday on charges of "sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting," says he was chatting with Cash App support before law enforcement was called. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Ciccone...
Jacksonville Film Festival kicks off, giving some independent filmmakers a platform
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Film Festival is kicking off Friday night. These kinds of events help independent filmmakers with exposure, but some are frustrated with how the state keeps losing big projects to other areas who have better incentives. Film Florida Executive Director John Lux said Florida is...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville's Sugar Hill
The Abraham Lincoln Lewis residence at 504 8th Street. Lewis was the longtime president of the Afro-American Life Insurance Company who also founded American Beach in Nassau County. He was said to be one of the city’s first African-American millionaires. The epicenter of Jacksonville’s Black middle class community, Sugar...
First Coast News
History Chat: History of Prince Hall Masons (FCL Feb. 6, 2023)
Jerry Urso, Grand Historian, the Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge of Florida will be at the Jacksonville Main Library on Saturday, February 11th at 2 p.m. If you like history at all this is a must-visit! Learn more about the Prince Hall Masons, the largest African American fraternal organization in the US. Founded in 1870, this Black Masonic Grand Lodge has been instrumental in providing Black leaders in Jacksonville since its inception. An audience Q&A will follow the presentation. Go to JaxPublicLibrary.org for more.
Who is Aiden Fucci?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen...
A Florida Teen Stabbed His Classmate 114 Times & Here's What He's Facing
Jacksonville, Florida, teenager Aiden Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on February 6 to stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times. On May 9, 2021, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released a Missing Child Investigation statement to Twitter. The statement read that Bailey was missing as of 10 a.m. that morning and was last seen around midnight.
Trial begins Monday for accused teen killer Aiden Fucci: What to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News will stream the Aiden Fucci trial on our website, as well as our YouTube channel and Roku app, gavel-to-gavel after jury selection is complete. Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times, will go to trial Monday....
First Coast News
Leaders of Jacksonville drug ring sentenced to prison, must forfeit cars, motorcycles, Rolex watches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The leaders of a Jacksonville drug ring have been sentenced in federal court. Kimberly Michelle Claridy Wlalker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 2