Police: One in custody after standoff at Best Western Oceanfront in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police say a man has been arrested after a standoff at The Best Western Oceanfront in Jacksonville Beach that spanned hours. No one was injured, police said. Police say 36-year-old Tyrone Banks was arrested on charges of aggravated assault. Jacksonville Beach Police say...
Grandmother of man fatally shot by Jacksonville police: ‘They didn’t have to kill him’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man killed in a police shooting in Jacksonville spoke publicly Wednesday, the day after the body camera footage was released. According to police, Leon Burroughs, 39, opened fire at them last month in Northwest Jacksonville, causing a bullet to graze an officer in the head.
Jacksonville's Overdose Squad is focused on getting dealers off the streets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Somebody snuffed out Leigh's life in a heartbeat for a few dollars," Patricia Brantley said. "That's what I feel like." It's just shy of two years since Patricia Brantley came home from work and found her only child, Leigh Brantley, lifeless in her bed. “I...
'I was scared': Jacksonville woman cites long captivity as murder defense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video was difficult to hear and lasted hours. On Wednesday, jurors in the first-degree murder case against Tiara Hall listened to and watched home surveillance video of her final encounter with boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021. Hall admits fatally shooting the 35-year-old –...
JSO: Two people found in 'late stages of decomposition' during wellness check
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night. Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check. Upon...
Fernandina man pleads guilty to killing 71-year-old woman in crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Fernandina man who took the life of a 71-year-old woman while trying to kill himself has changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 23, 2012, a crash occurred involving two vehicles near Old Nassauville Road and Amelia Concourse in Yulee.
Child hit by car in Clay County while trying to board school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child was hit by a truck in Clay County while trying to cross the road. They were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. A red pickup truck, driven by an 80-year-old man, was heading westbound on CR-218...
One person pulled from duplex fire in Durbin Crossing area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a duplex fire in the Durbin Crossing area on Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to a fire in the 7200 block of Mondovi Lane around 8:28 a.m.. One person was pulled out of the fire, according to JFRD. No one was hurt during the fire, officials said.
