Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police search for hit and run driver in the Pine Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are searching for a hit and run driver after a crash on Feb. 6 in the Pine Forest area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Powers Avenue. The silver Mercedes SUV in the photos was being driven by a woman. While traveling west on University Boulevard, the woman crashed into the victim's car, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Deputies: Man stabbed in Keystone Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was stabbed off of SR-100 near Keystone Heights Cemetery on Thursday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim and the person suspected in the stabbing know each other, law enforcement said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Man dead after Argyle Forest area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man is dead after a shooting in the Argyle Forest area, early on Wednesday morning. Around 5:25 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reported gunfire at the Super 8 Hotel located at 5959 Youngerman Circle East. Investigators found blood at the scene. Officers were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Police: Man in his 30's expected to be OK after shooting on Normandy Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man in his 30's is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the 8900 block of Normandy Blvd Sunday. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, who had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

