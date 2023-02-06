Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

Clear skies will give way to an overcast day in Boston. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

Following a record-setting temperature swing, the forecast for the Boston region is returning to normal.

A crisp, clear morning with temperatures in the mid-20s will give way to partly cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees during the day. By nightfall, temperatures are expected to hover near freezing and some precipitation will roll in just before midnight.

Some spots could see a few snowflakes, but most locations will just get a few overnight hours of rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast