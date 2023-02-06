ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

By Boston.com Staff
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP1hA_0keQdLzz00
Clear skies will give way to an overcast day in Boston. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

Following a record-setting temperature swing, the forecast for the Boston region is returning to normal.

A crisp, clear morning with temperatures in the mid-20s will give way to partly cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees during the day. By nightfall, temperatures are expected to hover near freezing and some precipitation will roll in just before midnight.

Some spots could see a few snowflakes, but most locations will just get a few overnight hours of rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston’s COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend after holiday surge

Over the past two weeks, the city's viral wastewater measurements, hospitalizations, and cases have all decreased. Boston’s COVID-19 metrics appear to be getting better after an end-of-year surge spurred by holiday travel and family gatherings. COVID-19 particles in the city’s wastewater fell by nearly 48 percent over the past...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze

As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NEWTON, MA
Boston

Newton Jewish center severely damaged amid subzero temperatures

"We are shattered by this." A well-known Jewish learning and spirituality center in Newton suffered severe weather-related damage this weekend, as temperatures plummeted to dangerously low levels before warming back up Sunday. The damage occurred to Mayyim Hayyim, a mikveh, or Jewish ritual bath. Mayyim Hayyim also serves as a...
NEWTON, MA
WBUR

The extreme cold burst some pipes, at a Boston hospital and theater

Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill. Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says

After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

11,000 readers tested their knowledge of Boston slang. Here’s where they disagree.

Readers are flaunting their skills after testing their knowledge of Boston slang. After more than 11,000 readers quizzed themselves last week we noticed two things. One, our readers are very proficient when it comes to the local slang. And two, there may be more than one way to use some of the words. In a question that asked readers to describe something as awesome, we provided multiple choice answer options of “wicked,” “pissa,” or “ripper.” Readers had little issue ruling out “ripper,” otherwise known as a massive party, but were somewhat split when it came to “pissa” and “wicked.” The results showed that 41% of readers answered “wicked,” and 56% answered “pissa,” with the remaining 3% answering “ripper.” So that got us thinking, is there more than one way to use these terms?
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston trivia stumps ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants … again

"This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Clarendon — much less patriotic." Boston trivia was put to the test for the second time this week during Wednesday night’s game of “Jeopardy!,” and the clue stumped all three contestants once again.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy