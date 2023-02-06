ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot

MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million.        The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
WASHINGTON STATE
Four Illinois residents win $100K each on PowerBall

(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million. Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000. In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?

There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
MISSOURI STATE
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pointfest 2023 lineup announced, tickets on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS — 105.7 The Point announced the lineup for Pointfest 2023 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The rock music festival started in 1993 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, then known as Riverport Amphitheatre. Pointfest has hosted many big names over the years including the Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer and more.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Check out these 4 iconic Italian markets the next time you’re on The Hill

Filled with bakeries, delis and distinctive Italian markets, The Hill is one of St. Louis’ oldest neighborhoods. Although it may be small in size, it’s definitely memorable. If you want fresh ingredients or traditional pantry staples, check out one of these markets. DiGregorio’s Italian Market. Proudly family...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
DES MOINES, IA
