Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Missouri scratchers player reveals $50,000 prize
There is still a ticket worth $1 million out there.
St. Louis scratchers player ‘just felt lucky,’ scores $1 million prize
One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis City recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket.
One ticket won $754 million Powerball jackpot
MIAMI - MIAMI - Winner, winner.A ticket sold in the state of Washington won the $754 million Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.It has a cash value of $407.2 million. The winning numbers were 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball number was 7. In Florida, 10 tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each. One ticket did the same but was a Power Play ticket so it won $100,000.Monday's drawing was the first time that the Powerball jackpot has been won this year. The Powerball jackpot was previously hit on Nov. 19, 2022, by a ticket in Kansas that won a grand prize worth $92.9 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9. Powerball tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The jackpot for this Wednesday's drawing is $20 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official Florida Lottery station.
Four Illinois residents win $100K each on PowerBall
(WAND) - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing is now worth a $747 million. Several Illinois iLottery players won big in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Four online players won $100,000 each and another iLottery player won a prize of $50,000. In total, nearly 64,000 winning tickets were sold,...
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
St. Louis County lotto player surprised by $283K jackpot
“I was upset because I noticed someone had won and didn’t think it was me,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “Two days later, I checked my numbers and said, ‘Oh my God!’”
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?
There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
Proposed bills would provide property tax relief for seniors
The bills would freeze property tax assessments for seniors a year before they qualify for social security. Advocates say they hear from people in their 70s who are still working part time jobs so they can pay their property taxes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Edibles & Essentials on Hampton Avenue Is Closing
Chef/owner Matt Borchardt has a higher calling
Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county
ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county. Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.
Pointfest 2023 lineup announced, tickets on sale Friday
ST. LOUIS — 105.7 The Point announced the lineup for Pointfest 2023 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The rock music festival started in 1993 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, then known as Riverport Amphitheatre. Pointfest has hosted many big names over the years including the Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer and more.
Check out these 4 iconic Italian markets the next time you’re on The Hill
Filled with bakeries, delis and distinctive Italian markets, The Hill is one of St. Louis’ oldest neighborhoods. Although it may be small in size, it’s definitely memorable. If you want fresh ingredients or traditional pantry staples, check out one of these markets. DiGregorio’s Italian Market. Proudly family...
Recreational, medical marijuana sales total $12.7M on opening weekend in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Marijuana dispensaries across Missouri raked in roughly $12.7 million this weekend between medical and recreational sales, but not every city is on board. The Des Peres City Administrator told 5 On Your Side's Laura Barczeski that they are holding off allowing recreational marijuana permits...
Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
Contact 2 helps St. Peters woman resolve issue with Macy’s
Vivian Hawkins looks pretty comfortable sitting on her new couch, but don’t let her calm demeanor fool you.
