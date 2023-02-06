Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Man arrested after trying to check daughter out of school, claims she was being 'jumped'
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for disrupting school operations after he showed "alarming" actions when he was told he could not check his daughter out of school when she said she was being "jumped." According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donald Pierson, 35,...
brproud.com
‘All gummies are not created equal’: 12-year-old allegedly brings THC gummies to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local advocates are expressing concern after a sixth grader brought THC gummies to Southeast Middle School. The EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded to a call at Southeast Middle School in reference to four students taking THC gummies. One student was taken to the hospital for treatment out of an abundance of caution.
fox8live.com
6th grader arrested after students get sick from ‘gummies’ at middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a 6th grader was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, after several students ingested THC gummies. The incident happened at Southeast Middle School, according to EBRSO. Investigators said a 12-year-old 6th grader took the gummies to the school’s...
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
wbrz.com
Police: Murder suspect found with guns, drugs during Gonzales narcotics bust
GONZALES - Police found drugs and high-powered weapons at a home that's long been under observation by law enforcement, leading to the arrest of a man who's currently awaiting trial for murder in another parish. The Gonzales Police Department said the bust happened Tuesday at a home on W Bordelon...
West Side Journal
Pursuit ends with arrest, seizure of illegal drugs
Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish that ended with one arrest and seizure of more than 5 lbs. of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
wbrz.com
Pair of 14-year-olds arrested after midday carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - Two minors are accused of forcing a 70-year-old woman out of her car at gunpoint just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and North 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was standing in the doorway of her car when she was jumped by the teens, police said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home
JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
wbrz.com
Deputies find dogs dead in cages after reported gunfire in Livingston Parish; man booked on various charges
ALBANY - A man was arrested Sunday after a domestic disturbance led to four dogs being shot while they were in locked cages. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Ricky Tullos went to a residence in Addis and caused a domestic disturbance. Three people in the home left unharmed.
WAFB.com
Woman grateful to be alive after escaping alleged domestic assault that left camper in ashes, pets dead
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - New images and videos obtained by WAFB from Saturday, February 5 in Albany, give a glimpse of a tense domestic incident where a man allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, set their camper on fire, and shot and killed their four dogs. Ricky Lee Tullos, 31, was arrested...
wbrz.com
Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish deputies investigating early morning drive-by shooting
WALKER - Multiple houses were shot during an early-morning drive by Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a homeowner was asleep around 3 a.m. as 27-year-old Devin Deonte Green pulled up by their home on Lily Avenue and started shooting toward the home. Deputies said a friend of...
wbrz.com
Florida woman with blowtorch crashes graffiti-covered school bus through Covington school fence
COVINGTON - Deputies arrested a woman who walked into a gas station carrying a blowtorch and asking for the local Department of Children and Family Services office before leaving the business and crashing through the fence at a nearby school. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were...
Man held baby while firing shots at victim, deputies say
ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed […]
brproud.com
Three men in Seattle, two in Baton Rouge in police custody after fatal drug deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested three men in Seattle and two in Baton Rouge after a fatal drug deal last year. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a shooting at the Willowbend Lake Apartments around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Bennett-Smith, 29, dead outside of the apartment. Two other men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
28-year-old killed in single motorcycle crash, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly overnight crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man. BRPD states that around 12:08 a.m. Jarrod Braud, 28, was driving his motorcycle and crashed into a metal traffic signal box at...
LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
wbrz.com
Police make arrest after break-in at Louisiana zoo; stolen monkeys still missing
BROUSSARD - Police have arrested a man suspected of taking a dozen monkeys from an enclosure at a Lafayette-area zoo, though the animals remain missing. Broussard Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Randall, 61, of Opelousas was booked for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty just over a week after the break-in at Zoosiana.
