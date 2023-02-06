Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Why Ernst decided to return for a fifth yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headlines at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Related
columbusunderground.com
Mpox Outbreak Declared Over in Central Ohio
The mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) outbreak has officially ended in Central Ohio, according to an update made today by officials with the the Columbus Public Health department. “The mpox outbreak in central Ohio is over after no new cases have been reported since December,” stated a social media post...
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio taking first step in expanding Passenger Rail
COLUMBUS―Governor Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service in Ohio. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors. “This is...
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
Proposed 'connector' between US-33, I-70 has some fearful for 'unnecessary' change
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — They say as the crow flies is the shortest distance between two points. On Hidden Acres Legacy Farm in Pickerington is where Laura Coholich, her husband, their four children and a handful of goats call home. “And about 35 chickens,” Coholich joked. Years ago,...
columbusunderground.com
DeWine to Apply for Federal Funds to Study Amtrak Expansion
Governor Mike DeWine’s administration plans to apply for federal money to study Amtrak expansion in Ohio, a key initial step in what could still be a long process to bring passenger rail back to Columbus. The request for funding will come through the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) and...
sciotopost.com
Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers
State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
crawfordcountynow.com
$2.3 million investment moving forward in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS—By a unanimous vote, Bucyrus City Council voted this evening to approve the Community. Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that he has been working on for the last several months.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
Shop for bargains at Ohio's year-round flea markets
If you enjoy shopping for bargains and one-of-a-kind finds, lace up your walking shoes and explore Ohio’s flea markets. They feature thousands of items, from antiques to locally-grown produce. Here are four year-round flea markets you don’t want to miss:
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway
Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
Hunters harvested the most deer in these Ohio counties this season
Deer hunting season officially wrapped up in Ohio this week, so how successful were hunters across the state?
electrek.co
An Ohio company just landed the largest state EV bus contract ever
Endera, which manufactures mid-sized commercial EVs, just scored the largest state EV bus contract in the United States to date. Endera was awarded the contract through its distribution partner, Coachwest, for up to 1,000 electric buses by Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) in San Bernardino County, California, on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT).
wvxu.org
University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul
Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 3