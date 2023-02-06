ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

Mpox Outbreak Declared Over in Central Ohio

The mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) outbreak has officially ended in Central Ohio, according to an update made today by officials with the the Columbus Public Health department. “The mpox outbreak in central Ohio is over after no new cases have been reported since December,” stated a social media post...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohio taking first step in expanding Passenger Rail

COLUMBUS―Governor Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service in Ohio. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors. “This is...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

DeWine to Apply for Federal Funds to Study Amtrak Expansion

Governor Mike DeWine’s administration plans to apply for federal money to study Amtrak expansion in Ohio, a key initial step in what could still be a long process to bring passenger rail back to Columbus. The request for funding will come through the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) and...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

$2.3 million investment moving forward in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS—By a unanimous vote, Bucyrus City Council voted this evening to approve the Community. Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that he has been working on for the last several months.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway

Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
OHIO STATE
electrek.co

An Ohio company just landed the largest state EV bus contract ever

Endera, which manufactures mid-sized commercial EVs, just scored the largest state EV bus contract in the United States to date. Endera was awarded the contract through its distribution partner, Coachwest, for up to 1,000 electric buses by Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) in San Bernardino County, California, on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT).
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
wvxu.org

University of Cincinnati, Ohio Natural Resources Department want to count your bats

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is looking for bats. More precisely, they're looking for people who know where bats live, for a census and monitoring project. University of Cincinnati Professor Joe Johnson is working on the study. He says they're looking to build partnerships. "We'll come out. We'll take a look, identify them, collect some basic information about the sites, such as the number of animals that are there, the species, the kind of structure that they're in," he says. "And then it's really a matter of the individual landowners interest in working with us."
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul

Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

