Read full article on original website
Related
UConn women lose 2nd straight game for 1st time since 1993
MILWAUKEE (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma could sense from the start of the night that something was off about his team. By the time the evening ended, the Huskies were staring at their first losing streak in three decades, ending one of the most remarkable achievements in college basketball history. Chloe Marotta had 19 points and Jordan King added 18 as Marquette defeated UConn 59-52 on Wednesday. The Huskies, who were playing three nights after an 81-77 home loss to No. 1 South Carolina, dropped consecutive games for the first time since March 1993. “When people read that stat and they look back, that is a fairy-tale stat,” Auriemma said. “And all fairy tales - they don’t always come true - but everything has an end. So this ended here at Marquette.”
chatsports.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss
UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
chatsports.com
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
chatsports.com
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas hoops sits atop the Big 12
Thanks to their recent shared success, both the Texas men and the Texas women sit atop the Big 12 standings as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. The men played four teams ranked in the top 11 in the country over a span of 10 days, going 2-2 in the stretch. The two wins included a home win over the Baylor Bears and a road win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the only Big 12 team to beat the Longhorns in Austin. With some help from the usual conference chaos, the Longhorns’ 8-3 conference record has them currently settled atop the standings as they take on the bottom three teams in their next three games.
chatsports.com
No. 5/6 Men's Basketball's Carr named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team
ATLANTA — University of Texas graduate guard Marcus Carr has been named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Carr is one of 30 players who are in position to be named as finalists for this season's Naismith Trophy, which is annually awarded to the nation's top men's and women's college basketball players.
chatsports.com
No. 20/23 Women’s Basketball takes down Texas Tech, 80-71
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas won their sixth straight conference game in an 80-71 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday at Moody Center. Shaylee Gonzales led Texas with 25 points and Deyona Gaston scored 16. Rori Harmon tallied 15 points and 10 assists, for her fourth double-double of the season.
chatsports.com
Longhorns Daily News: Texas men’s basketball lands in AP Top 5 in latest poll
The AP released its latest national poll for NCAA men’s basketball. And ... the Texas Longhorns are in the final Top 5. Reactions to this week’s AP poll and the storylines that matter:. -Texas back in the top 5. -K-State back to Earth. -Marquette in the top 10.
chatsports.com
Press Conference Ahead of Virginia Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Tyrese Proctor, is set to meet with media members on Thursday afternoon ahead of Duke's game at No. 8 Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 1:30 p.m. ET.
chatsports.com
Preview: No. 21 UConn men’s basketball vs. No. 10 Marquette | 6:30 p.m., FS1
Odds: UConn -4.5, over/under 148.5 (odds via Borgata) KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 78, Marquette 74 — 66 percent win probability. No. 21 UConn men’s basketball looks to exact its revenge on Tuesday night against a No. 10 Marquette team that helped force it down in the polls and the Big East standings with its six-point win on Jan. 11.
chatsports.com
Latest on Arizona men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume
As long as Arizona keeps winning, it will remain in the conversation for a second consecutive No. 1 seed, something it hasn’t accomplished in more than 30 years. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) head to the Bay Area this weekend sitting at No. 10 in the NET ranking, which is actually down a spot from where they started the week, but Kansas’s win over Texas on Monday night caused some shuffling. On KenPom.com they sit at No. 9.
chatsports.com
Four Ducks named to preseason All-Pac-12 Team
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon placed four players on the Pac-12 Conference preseason all-league team while being picked to finish fifth in the conference by the league coaches. Infielder Drew Cowley, catcher Josiah Cromwick, pitcher Logan Mercado and outfielder Tanner Smith were all named to the team. The four Ducks on the team tied for the third most among Pac-12 teams, trailing only Stanford and UCLA.
chatsports.com
Black Out Game Thursday against Red Wolves
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Thursday night will be a Black Out Game in Strahan Arena when the Texas State men's basketball team (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) hosts Arkansas State (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) with tip scheduled for 7 p.m. Black t-shirts and foam fingers will be given out while...
chatsports.com
Tigers Ride Out Bulls to 99-81 Win
TAMPA, Fla. – The Memphis Tigers went on the road and defeated South Florida, 99-81, Wednesday night to improve to 18-6 and 8-3 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) at the Yuengling Center. Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams was Memphis' leading scorer (24) while adding five rebounds and a pair of...
chatsports.com
Ducks Host Trojans on Thursday
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon faces USC Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 59-69 all-time against USC. » The Ducks are 15-7 against USC under Coach Altman. » The teams split the series last year, each team winning...
chatsports.com
Xavier Announces Season Ticket Pricing For The 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Season
CINCINNATI --- Xavier University Athletics announced that season ticket pricing for the 2023-24 men's basketball season has been set! You can view the 2023-24 pricing map here. The majority of season ticket holders will see no change in their cost from the 2022-23 season. Just over 20 percent of all seats will be subject to a modest price increase. The renewal process will begin in early March for current season ticket holders.
No. 4 UConn loses back-to-back games for first time in 30 years
For the first time in 30 years, Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies lost back-to-back games as they fell Wednesday to the Marquette Golden Eagles 59-52 in Milwaukee, three days after losing to No. 1 South Carolina.
chatsports.com
QB Anthony Maddox Jr. commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M added another piece to their 2024 recruiting class on Monday, as three-star QB Anthony Maddox, Jr. committed to the Aggies over Alabama and Penn State. Maddox plays at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesville, MS, and is the son of former NFL defensive tackle Anthony Maddox, who played for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. He is 6’2”, 175 pounds, and is currently rated as the No. 430 recruit in the country, the No. 31 QB and the No. 8 player in Mississippi. Outside of his top three schools, Pitt and Vanderbilt were his only other Power 5 offers.
Comments / 0