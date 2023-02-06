MILWAUKEE (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma could sense from the start of the night that something was off about his team. By the time the evening ended, the Huskies were staring at their first losing streak in three decades, ending one of the most remarkable achievements in college basketball history. Chloe Marotta had 19 points and Jordan King added 18 as Marquette defeated UConn 59-52 on Wednesday. The Huskies, who were playing three nights after an 81-77 home loss to No. 1 South Carolina, dropped consecutive games for the first time since March 1993. “When people read that stat and they look back, that is a fairy-tale stat,” Auriemma said. “And all fairy tales - they don’t always come true - but everything has an end. So this ended here at Marquette.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO