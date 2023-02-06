ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Court TV

Man accused of killing two women says he ‘snapped’ after finding them together

By IVY BROWN Court TV GREEN BAY  — A 48-year-old Wisconsin man accused of killing two women is awaiting extradition in Arkansas. Richard Sotka is accused of murdering 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor in Green Bay on Jan. 28. A criminal complaint says Sotka and Cegelski had been dating for a short time... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - February 7. 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday February 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca mother sentenced for role in 18-year-old son’s death

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca mother convicted for her role in the death of her 18-year-old son was sentenced on Monday. 37-year-old Tiffany R. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. A 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime charge was dismissed but read in.
WAUPACA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
MENASHA, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case

A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days

FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school

A volunteer-driven program at Bellin Health to help distract cancer patients with arts, crafts and music. Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Updated: 5 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses. Will there be enough ice?
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
MENASHA, WI
wtaq.com

Gun, Ammunition Found in Neenah High School Student’s Backpack

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student’s belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.
NEENAH, WI
WNCY

High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy