wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
wtaq.com
Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Kyle A. Mesna, 27, Manitowoc, possess w/ intent to deliver-amphetamine on 1/12/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for five (5) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. Concurrent with his present sentence. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or combination; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program. The defendant has 373 days sentence credit.
Man accused of killing two women says he ‘snapped’ after finding them together
By IVY BROWN Court TV GREEN BAY — A 48-year-old Wisconsin man accused of killing two women is awaiting extradition in Arkansas. Richard Sotka is accused of murdering 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor in Green Bay on Jan. 28. A criminal complaint says Sotka and Cegelski had been dating for a short time... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh School Officials Credit Training for Discovery of Gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. “Fortunately our training with our students and our staff is, ‘if you see something say something,'” said Bryan Davis,...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 7. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday February 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca mother sentenced for role in 18-year-old son’s death
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca mother convicted for her role in the death of her 18-year-old son was sentenced on Monday. 37-year-old Tiffany R. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. A 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime charge was dismissed but read in.
wearegreenbay.com
Student arrested after police find handgun, ammunition in backpack at Neenah High School
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One student at Neenah High School was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack. According to a release, a School Resource Officer received a call that a student may have stolen a firearm and was...
WBAY Green Bay
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
wtaq.com
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
Appleton Police seek person of interest in homicide
Appleton Police are seeking to locate a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man, during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive.
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Attempting to Locate Person of Interest in Briarcliff Homicide
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of N. Briarcliff Drive. The Appleton Police Department has identified Yia...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school
wtaq.com
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
wtaq.com
Gun, Ammunition Found in Neenah High School Student’s Backpack
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student’s belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.
WNCY
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
