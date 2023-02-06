Read full article on original website
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Avalanche Livid by Penguins’ Jeff Carter Hit on Cale Makar
The Pittsburgh Penguins walked away with an OTW, but it wasn't without a little controversy.
Patrick Kane Trade to the Buffalo Sabres a Possibility?
The Buffalo Sabres will be back on the ice for a game this Saturday night, when they host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. The Sabres continue their playoff fight in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points back of the last wild card spot (Penguins) and four points back of the first wild card spot (Capitals). They're also three points back of the New York Islanders.
NHL Player Was Struck By Vehicle On Wednesday Night
The Calgary Flames said Rasmus Andersson got hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a team statement, the defenseman got struck riding his scooter in Detroit. He went to the hospital, where he was released after undergoing "a full battery of tests." Andersson is now "doing well." He'll stay ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko from Blues
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Blues will receive forward Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner and two draft picks in exchange for Mikkola and Tarasenko, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Blues get a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.
Kris Letang’s Performance Continues To Boost Penguins
PITTSBURGH - To think just this past offseason, there were people saying the Pittsburgh Penguins should leave guys like Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in the dust and let them test free agency. The Penguins have gotten an outstanding season out of both players through 2022-23, but it’s been a...
NHL Team Reportedly Won't Be Wearing Rainbow Warmups
When the New York Islanders take the ice for warmups against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they will not be wearing rainbow warmup jerseys. According to the New York Post, the team has cited an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmup jerseys before games. The team will also ...
NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Predators prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
An elite Western Conference showdown is on tap for this evening as the Vegas Golden Knights head to “Smashville” to go head-to-head with the Nashville Predators. Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Predators prediction and pick will be made. Losers of...
Avs fall to Penguins 2-1 in OT following NHL All-Star break
The Pittsburgh Penguins talked about hitting reset following a wildly uneven first half of the season.Perhaps no player wanted a fresh start more than Kris Letang.The veteran defenseman's nightmarish last two months included the death of his father, a stroke due to a rare heart condition and a separate lower-body injury that forced him to miss several weeks.Letang finally appears to be at full speed now. His wrist shot from the left circle 3:36 into overtime capped a frantic rally as the Penguins stunned the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Tuesday night."Tanger's had a tough first half in so many different...
