Semla semla semla! It’s fun to say and funner to eat. Now, thanks to Kittie’s Cakes, we can experience this Lenten treat from Sweden. Well wait, Lent is the season when you’re supposed to abstain from the good stuff. So semla is a pre-Lent treat, actually: It’s more like a Fat Tuesday thing that the sweet shop is making available through February 21.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO