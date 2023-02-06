Read full article on original website
Treat to Try: Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Semlor from Kittie’s
Semla semla semla! It’s fun to say and funner to eat. Now, thanks to Kittie’s Cakes, we can experience this Lenten treat from Sweden. Well wait, Lent is the season when you’re supposed to abstain from the good stuff. So semla is a pre-Lent treat, actually: It’s more like a Fat Tuesday thing that the sweet shop is making available through February 21.
The Junto Hotel Slated to Open in May
New hotel The Junto will officially open this spring, according to a new announcement from representatives with the brand. Located at The Peninsula development adjacent to COSI, The Junto is a part of the first phase of the project, which also includes office space, apartments and a large parking garage.
Theater Review: CATCO’s Vibrant Take on Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’
The 1980 Dolly Parton vehicle 9 to 5 is remembered fondly for that iconic title song and the dazzling comic performances of Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The musical adaptation fleshed out with a slew of new Parton songs and a book by original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, hit Broadway in 2009 and comes to Columbus in a charming, finely calibrated production at CATCO, directed by Leda Hoffmann.
Drake Demolition, Trail Detour Planned as Part of Cannon Drive Project
Work has started on the second phase of the Cannon Drive relocation project on Ohio State’s campus, and is scheduled to continue for nearly two years. The street will be raised and realigned between Herrick Drive and Woody Hayes Drive in several stages, impacting drivers, pedestrians and users of the Olentangy Trail.
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
Downtown Speed Limit to be Reduced to 25 MPH
Columbus City Council approved legislation yesterday to reduce the speed limit in Downtown Columbus to 25 miles per hour. The primary purpose behind the reduction is to improve pedestrian and cycling safety and reduce fatalities and injuries that result from car crashes. “Slower vehicle speeds on our Downtown streets will...
Columbus City Councilmember Rob Dorans Named New President Pro Tempore
Last week, Columbus City Councilmember Rob Dorans was elected by the body as the new President Pro Tempore, replacing Elizabeth Brown, who exited the role in December. President Pro Tempore is a designation that acts as a second in command behind City Council President. “I am humbled and honored to...
DeWine to Apply for Federal Funds to Study Amtrak Expansion
Governor Mike DeWine’s administration plans to apply for federal money to study Amtrak expansion in Ohio, a key initial step in what could still be a long process to bring passenger rail back to Columbus. The request for funding will come through the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) and...
