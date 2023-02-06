ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Officer involved in arrest of man who died in JPD custody has been fired

JACKSON, Miss. — One of three officers involved in the arrest of a man who died in custody has been fired, according to City Hall officials. Melissa Faith Payne, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, would not say if Kenya McCarty's termination is related to the New Year's Even death of Keith Murriel. McCarty had been on administrative leave along with two other officers, Avery Willis and James Land. Payne said Willis and Land are still on leave.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for assaulting federal officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors said De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was sentenced on February 8, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Following a three-day trial […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of running over woman in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Special judge appointed to oversee Jackson garbage contract lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed Judge H. David Clark II to preside over the case brought against Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba by the City Council. The lawsuit is the latest in the city’s fight over awarding a garbage collection contract. Clark was selected after the judges of the state’s 5th […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How to protect yourself from carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, there have been several carjackings reported in the capital city. According to Jackson police, carjackers have come up with creative ways to steal a car, including the “bump and run.” This is when the carjacker intentionally hits the back of a vehicle. After a victim gets out to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lumumba wants body cam footage of man’s death released

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants the body camera footage of the incident that left one man dead and three police officers on administrative leave released to the public. Authorities said Keith Murriel, 41, died while in custody of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). His family claimed he was […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man extradited from Texas to face murder charge in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. — A murder suspect has been extradited from Texas to Vicksburg to face a murder charge. Antonio "Moon" Henderson, 36, was shot to death on Oct. 30, 2017, in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments. According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, DeAnthony Smith, 25, was arrested Friday in Texas.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate found unresponsive at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive on Sunday, February 5. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brandon Flowers, 32, was found at 11:10 a.m. in his cell at the Hinds County Detention Center. According to Jones, Flowers was booked into […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

School bus collides with truck pulling trailer in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a collision involving a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus and a truck pulling a trailer. According to troopers, the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 61 near Grandview Road. MHP said children were onboard the school bus at...
VICKSBURG, MS

