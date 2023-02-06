Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
WAPT
Officer involved in arrest of man who died in JPD custody has been fired
JACKSON, Miss. — One of three officers involved in the arrest of a man who died in custody has been fired, according to City Hall officials. Melissa Faith Payne, a spokesperson for the mayor's office, would not say if Kenya McCarty's termination is related to the New Year's Even death of Keith Murriel. McCarty had been on administrative leave along with two other officers, Avery Willis and James Land. Payne said Willis and Land are still on leave.
Jackson man sentenced for assaulting federal officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Prosecutors said De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was sentenced on February 8, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Following a three-day trial […]
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
YAHOO!
After video shows police Tasing, Lumumba contradicts Police Chief Davis on cause of death
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Anton Lumumba publicly disagreed Monday with Jackson Police Chief James Davis on the events that led to the death of Keith Murriel on Dec. 31. Three JPD officers all were placed on leave after the incident. On Jan. 3, Davis originally released a statement, saying Murriel had a health emergency while being taken into custody and then died.
WAPT
Fatal drive-by shooting prompts Stokes to push for more police officers, informants
JACKSON, Miss. — A drive-by shooting that killed one person and put a toddler in the line of fire prompted a Jackson city councilman to push for more police officers and money to pay informants. The shooting took place Monday afternoon in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr....
One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
Man accused of running over woman in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
Special judge appointed to oversee Jackson garbage contract lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed Judge H. David Clark II to preside over the case brought against Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba by the City Council. The lawsuit is the latest in the city’s fight over awarding a garbage collection contract. Clark was selected after the judges of the state’s 5th […]
How to protect yourself from carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, there have been several carjackings reported in the capital city. According to Jackson police, carjackers have come up with creative ways to steal a car, including the “bump and run.” This is when the carjacker intentionally hits the back of a vehicle. After a victim gets out to […]
Lumumba wants body cam footage of man’s death released
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants the body camera footage of the incident that left one man dead and three police officers on administrative leave released to the public. Authorities said Keith Murriel, 41, died while in custody of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). His family claimed he was […]
WAPT
Vicksburg mayor names task force, sets curfew to get a grip on juvenile crime
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The city of Vicksburg is doing something about the disturbing rising trend in juvenile crime. Mayor George Flaggs has appointed a 10-person task force targeted with the primary goal of curbing teen crime. It comes after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy and the arrest of three other teenagers.
WAPT
Man extradited from Texas to face murder charge in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — A murder suspect has been extradited from Texas to Vicksburg to face a murder charge. Antonio "Moon" Henderson, 36, was shot to death on Oct. 30, 2017, in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments. According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, DeAnthony Smith, 25, was arrested Friday in Texas.
WLBT
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery call at Family Dollar in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police responded to an armed robbery and an attempted armed carjacking call on Monday evening. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says officers are on the scene and...
WLBT
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
WAPT
Belhaven University taking a stand after rash of crime on and around campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Belhaven University is fighting back against a recent rash of crimes on or near campus. Surveillance video from Friday shows a thief driving up to a truck on the Belhaven campus and stealing several items before making a run for it. "Right now, as you know,...
Inmate found unresponsive at Raymond Detention Center
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive on Sunday, February 5. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brandon Flowers, 32, was found at 11:10 a.m. in his cell at the Hinds County Detention Center. According to Jones, Flowers was booked into […]
WAPT
School bus collides with truck pulling trailer in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a collision involving a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus and a truck pulling a trailer. According to troopers, the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 61 near Grandview Road. MHP said children were onboard the school bus at...
