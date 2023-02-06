ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Police in Jackson search for 4 alleged armed carjackers

Investigators in Jackson are reportedly looking into two Wednesday morning armed carjackings. According to WLBT, three men and a woman are responsible for the two incidents. Police tell reporters that one incident was on Edwards Avenue, and a blue Honda Accord was taken. At a different time, a tan Nissan...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Carjacked vehicle recovered after crash, thieves take off running

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a group of suspected carjackers. Police said a blue Honda Accord was carjacked at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. It was found at about 4:30 a.m. on Livingston Road. Officers are looking for two men and a woman who crashed the car near railroad tracks and then ran. Police said a third man was also involved in the carjacking.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family speaks out after loved ones killed in drunk driving crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Heartache, rage, anger and disbelief are some of the emotions a grieving family is experiencing after a crash took the life of their loved ones. “You know, it’s a really hard time right now. You know, me and my family really, really going through a lot mentally and emotionally,” said Kayloebe […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of running over woman in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a homicide on Monday afternoon. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says 34-year-old Nikita Bennet, the driver of a Honda, died from multiple gunshot wounds. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

School bus collides with truck pulling trailer in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a collision involving a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus and a truck pulling a trailer. According to troopers, the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 61 near Grandview Road. MHP said children were onboard the school bus at...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

JPD: 58-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police officials said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday during a gathering at 200 Rebel Woods Drive. Investigators said Derrick Myers, 58, got into an argument with another man and shortly after, he was shot twice and died.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

